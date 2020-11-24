Awal Gulf Manufacturing bags the title of Manufacturer of the Year, Air treatment
PEARL® air purification unit was selected as the unanimous winner by a panel of esteemed jury at the Climate Control Award 2020.BAHRAIN, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awal Gulf Manufacturing, the region’s premier manufacturer of Commercial, Residential Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration Units based out of Kingdom of Bahrain secured the title of Manufacturer of the Year, Air treatment at the 10th edition of the prestigious Climate Control Awards held on 24 November.
The industry-acclaimed event brings together the who’s who of the HVACR industry in the MEA region, honoring the key players within the air-conditioning business. The event aims to recognize the contributions made by the leading industry players in the form of innovation, technology, business best practices and transformation.
PEARL® air purification unit, PAP1000 launched by Awal Gulf Manufacturing in the year 2020 at the backdrop of the prevailing pandemic was selected as the unanimous winner by a panel of esteemed jury for providing a better indoor air quality thereby creating a cleaner world. The unit is powered by a portable multi layered high efficiency HEPA filter (H14) designed to remove viruses and bacteria from the air providing enhanced level of respiratory protection. The air purifier also uses the latest UV-C technology that thoroughly decontaminates the indoor air by killing up to 99.999 percent of airborne viruses and infections.
Speaking on the occasion, Ghassan Freiwat, Deputy CEO of Awal Gulf Manufacturing said, “The world is currently passing through an unprecedented time and Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) has never been so critical to the health and safety of the people. Clean air is specifically vital in hospitals, clinics and healthcare facilities to protect patients, staff and visitors from airborne diseases and infections. We at Awal Gulf Manufacturing believe that as leaders and experts in the HVACR industry for almost 50 years we have got a role to play in creating a safer, cleaner and efficient environment. Winning an award in the category of Manufacturer of the Year- Air treatment is a testament towards that goal and the team is ecstatic with this big win”.
Awal Gulf Manufacturing keenly contested in the category of Manufacturer/Supplier of the Year (Standalone DX) and GCC Region Manufacturer of the Year.
The award comes on the heels of an important year for Awal Gulf Manufacturing which recently launched the new brand identity and initiated the strategic digital adoption of bringing the legacy manufacturer into a new era of development and growth.
Along with the tactical digital transformation, Awal Gulf Manufacturing is currently spearheaded to a turnaround strategy wherein a total of six new products were introduced in 2020. Pearl air purification unit is aimed towards achieving a better indoor air quality and a cleaner environment. Get to know more by visiting the new website at www.awalgulf.com.
About the Company
Awal Gulf Manufacturing, is a leading HVACR manufacturing company based in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The company currently serves customers in over 40 countries through and extensive dealer network across EMEA. Innovation and sustainability is at the core of its manufacturing process ensuring minimal impact to the environment. Awal Gulf was established in 1993 as an associate of the AWALCO Group as part of their expansion plan for their Air Conditioning division, that was established in 1970 as a licensee of the US brand Friedrich. Production started in 1995 from its first manufacturing plant with a total capacity of 500,000 units per year. In order to meet the growing demands of customers and to diversify its product offerings the company commissioned a Chest Freezer plant in 2005 and a state of the art, largest of all, manufacturing plant in 2010 exclusively for the Central Air Conditioning products. Currently the company employs over 1000 dedicated HVACR professional working towards bringing innovative products and services to the region.
Our products
Our products includes, Window Air Conditioners, Decorative-Type Split Systems, Central Air Conditioners, Air Handling Units ( AHUs), Fan Coil Units ( FCUs), Variable Refrigerant Flow Systems (VRS), Roof Tank Water Coolers, Chest Freezers, Showcase Refrigerators and Air Purifiers.
