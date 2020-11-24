Inverter Generator Market Size to Reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2025 – Arizton

The global inverter generator revenue will grow by 1.4x during the forecast period.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inverter generator market size to cross USD 2.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The global inverter generator revenue will grow by 1.4x during the forecast period. With the changing demands of individual consumers with power usage and the growing proliferation of electronic devices, portable inverter generators find new opportunities for application. As the global power grid continues struggles for sustainability in terms of environment and infrastructure, continuous power cut leads to heavy losses. While developing countries are still struggling to decrease the challenges in its electricity distribution network. Besides, developed countries are witnessing an increase in abuse of the available power, which has created a disparity in the global power distribution network and spurred the demand for inverter generators.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the inverter generator market during the forecast period:

• Proliferation of Electronic Devices

• Use of Biofuels for Power Generation

• Increased Usage of Solar Energy

Get your free sample now!

Inverter Generator Market – Segmentation

Campsite & recreation segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% in APAC with an incremental revenue of around USD 104 million during forecast period. Major vendors offering campsite application-based invertor generator are Generac, Honda, Briggs and Stratton and these vendors have high presence in North America. Having access to power can make outdoor adventures even more enjoyable. Inverter generators are the lightest and quietest available, so they are perfect for using outdoors. These generators run silently while maintaining quality performance. They easily power camp fridges, lights, and sensitive electronics such as laptops, mobile phones, and other gadgets. Their portability and compact size ensure that they don't take too much space in vehicles, leaving more space for other essentials such as travel accessories, food, and clothing.

Inverter Generator Market by Fuel Type

• Gas-powered

• Battery-powered

• Propane-powered

• Mixed/Hybrid Fuel

• Solar-powered

• Others

Inverter Generator Market by Application

• Camping & Recreation

• Emergency Use & Home Standby

• Jobsite & Construction

• Others

Inverter Generator Market by Size Type

• Recreation

• Medium-sized

• Large-sized

Inverter Generator Market – Geography

The growing demand for reliable and uninterrupted power supply, increasing need for portability, and high fuel efficiency, an increasing number of power outages contributed to the inverter generator market's growth. The inverter generator has widespread usage across the household and industrial applications. It is used for recreational activities, power outages, and emergency purposes. Climate change is causing an increase in many types of extreme weather in North America, leading to power outages. Further, the price of inverter generators is less expensive than other generators which is expected to boost the demand during among the households in North America.

Get your free sample now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/inverter-generator-market-size-analysis

Inverter Generator Market by Geography

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

• India

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• South Africa

Inverter Generator Market – Vendor Profiles

Prominent Vendors

• Stanley Black & Decker

• Generac

• Honda Motor Company

• Briggs & Stratton Corporation

• Westinghouse Electric Company

• Champion Power Equipment

Other Prominent Vendors

• FNA Group

• Powerbuilt Tools

• Ford Motor Company

• China National Machinery Industry Corporation (Sinomach)

• All Power America

• Whistler Group

• Tomahawk Power

• Greenworks

• Green Power America

• Duromax Power Equipment

• ECHO Incorporated

• Pulsar Products

• A-iPOWER

• Yamaha Corporation

• Lifan Power

• Energizer

• Hyundai Motor Company

Looking for more information? Click Here