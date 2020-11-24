Matchmaking 101 a Collaborative Community Service for Purposeful Professionals Launches in LA
The purpose of the community service is to create intentional connections; and help passionate purpose driven professionals in LA find that special someone one.
Refer your loved ones to Matchmaking 101. With Your Help…We Do More Good…and Make Love Work!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matchmaking 101 is a collaborative community service created and sponsored by Recruiting for Good.
According to Recruiting for Good, Fun+Advocate Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I’m grateful to use my talent for good…with over 20 years of awesome experience socially connecting talented professionals to great jobs…in 2021 and beyond I am volunteering to make matchmaking connections for passionate purpose driven professionals in LA who love to find that special someone that brings balance, and play to their life."
How Matchmaking 101 Collaborative Service Works
A personal service for Successful Passionate Purposeful Professionals in LA with at least 10 years of work experience, who love to volunteer, and are considered role models.
1. People refer a best friend, close relative, co-worker (or boss); that is a Good person and deserves to find love (a mate that brings balance, joy, and play).
2. Email sara(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com set up a time to speak with Carlos on the phone.
3. Carlos takes the time to get to know person referred, and only makes matchmaking introduction; when there is a genuine intentional connection possible.
Carlos Cymerman, "Want to do something meaningful? Refer your loved ones today to Matchmaking 101. With Your Help…We Do More Good…and Make Love Work!"
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We create, inspire, and lead work programs to improve the quality of life for families. www.WeLoveWorkPrograms.com. R4G is on a fun mission to help raise $25,000 thru placements for Paid Summer Gigs for Kids.
Matchmaking 101 a Collaborative Community Service for Purposeful Professionals Launching in LA on 1/1/21. Recruiting for Good, founder Carlos volunteers to help make genuine intentional connections. People participate by referring best friends, close relatives, or co-workers (or boss); real ‘GOOD’ people deserving to find that special someone that brings balance, joy, and play. With Your Help…We Do More Good…and Make Love Work! To learn more about our purposeful matchmaking service; that is confidential and personal visit www.MatchMaking101.com
