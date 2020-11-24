Matchmaking 101 a Collaborative Community Service for Purposeful Professionals Launches in LA

Serving Successful Passionate Purposeful Professionals in LA www.MatchMaking101.com Refer Your Loved Ones to Matchmaking 101 Together We Do More Good & Make Love Work We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

The purpose of the community service is to create intentional connections; and help passionate purpose driven professionals in LA find that special someone one.

Refer your loved ones to Matchmaking 101. With Your Help…We Do More Good…and Make Love Work!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good