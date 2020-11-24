Mastiff Releases New Fight Crab Live-Action Story Trailer and Gives Players FREE In-Game Skins in Latest Game Update
Game update adds Gold, Silver, and Copper skins for all 23 crabby combatants!SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Videogame publisher and developer Mastiff, in partnership with Calappa Games, today announced the release of an epic new live-action story trailer and a free downloadable update, featuring shiny new in-game skins for their 3D action battle game, Fight Crab.
- GAME UPDATE -
Fight Crab update 1.2.0 addresses a number of fixes and makes several gameplay balance adjustments, but also adds special Gold, Silver, and Copper skins, which can be selected and applied to any of Fight Crab’s 23 crabby combatants. In order to unlock these lustrous new skins, players must first complete Fight Crab’s Campaign Mode.
- LIVE-ACTION TRAILER -
In addition to update 1.2.0, Mastiff has also released a new live-action story trailer for Fight Crab which weaves all three live-action trailers together to create one mega epic live-action trailer filled with mind-blowing historical facts, shocks, surprises, and explosions too!
Watch “Crab-Mageddon! The Complete Live-Action Story of Fight Crab" on the Mastiff YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/3pqS8tawKKQ.
- LIMITED-TIME SALE -
This crab-filled smorgasbord isn’t over just yet! Mastiff is kicking off the holiday season with a 15% off sale on Fight Crab, which runs through November 30 on the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch™!
This absurdly hilarious 3D action battle game, featuring intense claw-to-claw combat and over-the-top single-player and multiplayer modes, is now available in North America, Europe and Australia.
Download Fight Crab:
North America: https://mastiff.games/fightcrab-na-eshop
Europe: https://mastiff.games/fightcrab-eu-eshop
Australia: https://mastiff.games/fightcrab-au-eshop
Purchase the physical edition: https://physicality.games/fightcrab
For more information about Fight Crab, please visit http://mastiff-games.com/fight-crab and follow Mastiff on social media.
About Mastiff
Mastiff is a publisher of fun, easy-to-pick-up-and-play games on all platforms, including those from Nintendo, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., Microsoft, PC, and online gaming. Founded in 2002, Mastiff is proud to have released games in virtually every genre, including action, adventure, RPG, FPS, casual and music. www.mastiff-games.com
About Calappa Games
Masafumi Onuki, a solo developer whose projects include Fight Crab, Ace of Seafood, and Neo Aquarium - The King of Crustaceans, founded Calappa Games in October 2019. Calappa Games' most recent project, Fight Crab, is made possible in part by a grant from the Japan Game Culture Foundation, led by Representative Director Mr. Yoshihiki Okamoto. All of Mr. Onuki’s projects feature genre-spanning music created by DEKU. https://www.neoaq.net
© 2020 Calappa Games LLC. Published by Mastiff LLC under license from Calappa Games LLC. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.
Crab-Mageddon! The Complete Live-Action Story of Fight Crab