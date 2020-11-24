Buying, Selling, Financing, & Remodeling Your Home - A Homeowner's Dream Seminar is Announced
If you are planning on buying, selling, financing, or remodeling a home in 2021, you need to attend this special one-time educational event!ESCONDIDO, CA, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more and more Californians find themselves staying home, the home building industry finds itself with more work than ever before. Loan rates are at an all-time low while market options are scarce. Prospective buyers are finding themselves wondering if they will ever be able to find their dream home.
With all the uncertainty in this new seller's market, the owner of Small Business Marketing Solutions (SBMS), Nicole Crocker, recognized a need for homeowners to be educated by the pros, without a sales pitch, and they are here to fill that need!
SBMS is excited to announce a ONE-TIME FREE VIRTUAL Homeowner's Seminar (normally $79.99 per household!). This ambitious team is bringing home-buyers, home-sellers, and home-owners the information they want (and need), without the sales pitch they aren't ready to hear. Education is the primary goal of this event.
Nicole states, "We invite homeowners and prospective buyers everywhere in Southern California to join our panel of industry professionals as they discuss the options available to them. This event will consist of a panel discussion with breakout rooms and a Q&A session from the audience. Topics will include home loans, real estate options, major remodeling, interior design, and custom home building trends. There is literally nowhere else you can currently find this type of transparent information from industry experts! Whenever you read something online, you risk the article or blog being written by an affiliate partner, a ghostwriter, or a person from out of the country. Consumers need real information, without the sales pitch, and we are thrilled to be the ones to bring that to them!"
She elaborates, "We encourage attendees to submit any questions they want to be answered, as well as topics they hope to see covered, prior to the event. Our goal is to educate homeowners utilizing years of industry knowledge and experience. This will not simply be a lecture, but a panel discussion between professionals and anyone who may need their guidance."
The panel of industry professionals includes:
Jack Crocker, Licensed General Contractor and Owner of Classic Home Improvements CSLB # 944782
Jack holds a Class B General Contractors license. With more than 30 years in the construction industry, Jack has a comprehensive knowledge of the entire residential design and construction process. In the last 13 years alone, Jack has been directly responsible for all operations of businesses that have completed in excess of $450,000,000 worth of construction projects in multiple trades in Southern California.
Brad Seaman, Keller Williams Realty,
The Seaman Team Real Estate Broker, Associate CA BRE # 01807428
With over 13 years’ experience in the real estate industry, Brad knows real estate better than most. The Seaman Teams’ Specialties include Buyers Agent, Listing Agent, Foreclosure, Consulting, & Property Management.
Michael Kindzierski, Owner/Principal Director of Designer,
Kindo Studios Design Consultancy BA Architecture, AAS Engineering
Having grown up in the design/ build and construction industry, Michaels's career in Architecture began over 30 years ago. Since graduating from MSU College of Architecture & Middlesex College of Construction Engineering Science, Michael has worked in every aspect of residential design and construction including Architecture, Engineering, Prefab, and Design/Build.
These projects encompass hundreds of home designs including Since graduating from MSU College of Architecture, Michael has worked on projects receiving several awards including the Urban Land Institute's Award for Excellence.
Sean Kelly, RWM Home Loans,
Mortgage Lender, NMLS # 284380, DRE # 00985959
Since graduating from Stanford University in 1982, Sean has acquired over 35 years of experience in real estate development & finance. Sean has personally funded over 3,000 loans as well as supervised the production of a team of 30 loan officers and processors and funded $3.25 billion loans. With extensive knowledge in residential lending, Sean knows how to find solutions and how to get results!
Small Business Marketing Solutions is a Full-Service Advertising, PR, and Marketing Agency in San Diego, CA. This female-owned and operated company offers services to home-service professionals in San Diego. Their team develops and implements a marketing plan customized to small business owners in the construction, remodeling, interior design, and non-profit industries.
