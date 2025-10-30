Weston Builders Awarded Contract for Ponchetti Place, a 20 lot Residential Development in Pala, California

Weston Builders begins site development and first-phase home construction for Ponchetti Place, a new 20-lot community in Pala, CA

PALA , CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weston Builders Inc. has been awarded the contract by the Pala Band of Mission Indians for site development and the first phase of home construction at Ponchetti Place, a new 20-lot residential subdivision located off Lee Bar Ranch Road in Pala, California.The project includes full site development and vertical construction for a contemporary neighborhood designed to serve qualified tribal members. Site work is currently underway, including staking, grading, and clearing.The initial phase consists of seven homes ranging from 1,953 to 2,244 square feet, with three, four, and five-bedroom floorplans:1,953 sq ft — 3 bedrooms, 2½ baths2,137 sq ft — 4 bedrooms, 2½ baths2,244 sq ft — 5 bedrooms, 3 bathsEach home includes an attached garage and covered porch, with layouts designed to fit a variety of family needs. Exteriors feature tile roofs and stucco finishes, while interiors include custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl flooring, and select carpeting for comfort and durability.Weston Builders will oversee both infrastructure and residential construction, coordinating closely with the Tribe to ensure quality, efficiency, and alignment with community goals.“Ponchetti Place represents more than new housing—it’s an investment in the Pala community’s future,” said Marc Berry, Owner of Weston Builders Inc. “We’re honored to collaborate with the Pala Band of Mission Indians to deliver these homes.”With more than fifteen years of experience across Southern California, Weston Builders is recognized for its commitment to communication, craftsmanship, and dependable project delivery.About Weston Builders Inc.Weston Builders is a San Diego–based construction company specializing in residential and commercial construction throughout Southern California. Known for reliability, craftsmanship, and clear communication, the company delivers projects grounded in integrity, accountability, and transparency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.