San Diego Contractors Network Returns with Expert Training on ‘Change Orders for Contractors’

Local contractors unite for expert-led training and networking, featuring Global Tax 360’s business insights and Balfour Beatty’s Larry Valdez.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Diego Contractors Network is back for another evening of connection, collaboration, and professional growth, bringing together contractors, builders, and tradespeople from across the region.This month’s event will be held on Thursday, November 20, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at ProSource of San Diego, located at 6730 Top Gun Street, San Diego, CA 92121.The evening will feature two insightful presentations focused on strengthening construction business practices and empowering local professionals to operate more efficiently and profitably.Anthony Nicholas, a representative of Global Tax 360 , will present “The Stages of a Contractor’s Business Journey.” This session takes a practical look at how trades professionals can strategically scale their operations, avoid common financial pitfalls, and build long-term stability through smarter planning and structure.Larry Valdez, Project Manager at Balfour Beatty and Vice President of the National Hispanic Construction Association (NHCA) , will lead a focused training session titled “Change Orders for Contractors.” Drawing from over 12 years of experience managing large-scale educational facility projects throughout San Diego, Valdez will provide real-world strategies for navigating change orders—an essential skill for protecting profit margins, managing risk, and maintaining strong client relationships.“Our goal is to create a space where contractors and trade professionals can learn from one another, strengthen their businesses, and form partnerships that move the entire industry forward,” said Anthony Nicholas, owner of Global Tax 360. “The San Diego Contractors Network is about collaboration, not competition—and this month’s event embodies that spirit perfectly.”The San Diego Contractors Network was created to foster unity and knowledge-sharing among construction and home service professionals. Each event offers education, networking, and opportunities for collaboration with peers and business service providers who understand the challenges of running a construction company.This free event includes refreshments, open networking, and two impactful presentations designed to give attendees actionable insights they can apply immediately.Event DetailsDate: Thursday, November 20, 2025Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PMLocation: ProSource of San Diego, 6730 Top Gun Street, San Diego, CA 92121Cost: Free (RSVP required)Attendees are encouraged to RSVP early to ensure an accurate headcount for food and drinks.To RSVP: https://go.gtax360.com/november-event For media inquiries, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:Global Tax 360Email: info@globaltax360.comWebsite: www.globaltax360.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.