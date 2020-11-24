Eral Burks' Debut Book, Minority Executive Search From The Top Down, Offers Solutions for C-Suite Diversity & Inclusion

Eral Burks, Author Minority Executive Search From The Top Down Eral Burks' Debut Book, Minority Executive Search From The Top Down - Amazon & Barnes & Noble

Minority Executive Search From The Top Down offers real-time accounts on diversity and inclusion and provides executive-level recruitment solutions.

By working together toward diversity and inclusion we can cultivate meaningful change for our society.” — Eral Burks, CEO Minority Executive Search

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity is undeniably good for any business. Corporations with a greater percentage of both gender and racially/ethnically-based diversity in leadership are in a better position to outperform their less diverse competitors. Not only do these companies have higher capital returns, but they also have better employee retention and engagement.

Employing a diverse team not only boosts innovation and problem solving, but it also allows for different perspectives and insight to be brought to the table, as well as attracting a broader range of customers.

In his new book, Minority Executive Search From The Top Down, Eral Burks explores past and current issues by offering real-time accounts on diversity and inclusion on the executive level and provides a solution for what corporations must do to maintain competitiveness.

“My personal commitment is to see the professional individual align their education, work experience, and career desires with the demands of Corporate America. I intend to do this by taking the qualified individual and bring them within the reach of our corporate clients who may."

In today’s global economy, a diverse workforce provides a tremendous competitive advantage. World-class organizations are distinguishing themselves from people who have different backgrounds, ideas, and perspectives. This guide provides insight for leaders of companies, HR departments to better support and understand executive-level inclusion benefits.

Published by VMH Publishing, Minority Executive Search From the Top Down is available at most online bookstores.

Hardcover:

ISBN-10 : 1947928538

ISBN-13 : 978-1947928534



About Eral Burks:

Earl Burks is the Founder of Minority Executive Search, one of the leading minority executive search firms in America. For over 30 years his company has assisted clients to gain a competitive edge by developing a culturally diverse workplace that includes professional minorities and women at all levels. His company has done this with the knowledge, skills, and resources that set us apart.