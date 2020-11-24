Rizing and Syniti announce global strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation with reliable data
Rizing, LLC enhances its opportunity landscape and market position with new Syniti data-focused partnershipSTAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rizing, a global SAP® gold partner, and Syniti, an SAP partner and leading enterprise data management company, have announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the customer journey to the intelligent enterprise, leveraging SAP S/4HANA® and SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions. The inclusion of complementary software and services for data migration and data quality from Syniti is designed to make it easier for Rizing clients to digitally transform with reduced risk and increased data reliability.
“At the heart of the intelligent enterprise lies data,” said Len Harms, Rizing’s Chief Experience Officer. “With Syniti as part of our portfolio, Rizing will be helping our clients to optimize the quality of their data and their ability to harness that data for insightful decision-making.”
According to an IDC White Paper, sponsored by Syniti and SAP, “The Business Value of SAP Advanced Data Migration by Syniti,” published in June 2020, projects that businesses using advanced data migration experience significant savings with a 303 percent three-year return on investment with an average eight-month payback on investment.
Rizing, an SAP ecosystem leader, empowers businesses using SAP solutions to become an intelligent enterprise with SAP software, extensive industry expertise, best-in-class consulting, implementation services, and proprietary products. As a reseller of Syniti’s software and services portfolio, Rizing will integrate the Syniti Knowledge Platform™ (SKP) into their enterprise data management offering to propel customers on their digital transformation journeys.
Syniti is a worldwide leader and innovator in enterprise data and an SAP platinum partner. The company’s edge comes from their advanced software – the Syniti Knowledge Platform™ (SKP) – a unique methodology, and expert data consultants. SAP resells SAP Advanced Data Migration by Syniti and SAP Information Steward Accelerator by Syniti as solution extensions, which are SAP-recommended for businesses moving to SAP S/4HANA.
Together, Rizing and Syniti are committed to enhancing value for businesses using SAP solutions, expanding new market opportunities and jointly leveraging the SAP ecosystem for faster growth and optimized client outcomes – and to do these better than everyone else.
About Rizing
It’s the experience that matters. Rizing professionals help your business succeed at any point in your SAP journey. Rizing’s objective is to empower your business to unlock the intelligent enterprise with SAP technologies, our Geospatial solutions, and our proprietary, cutting-edge products such as Blueline, Lyra, Codex, Mercury, and Hydrogen. With real-life experiences in business areas like enterprise asset management, human capital management, and consumer industries, we know how to simplify your digital transformation so that your business can be everything you want it to be. From targeted small business needs to full-scale large enterprise resource planning solutions, our SAP-certified consultants are focused on your growth. For more information, please visit www.rizing.com or contact: Rizing, LLC at +1 (203) 517-0400, info@rizing.com.
About Syniti
Syniti was founded in 1996 to solve business’ complex data challenges, bringing synergy between data and business, and delivering confidence and progress along clients’ business transformation journey. Through a combination of unique data expertise, services, and intelligent software leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, we help clients manage their data journey from data conversion to data quality, data archival and replication, master data management, analytics, information governance, and data strategy. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC. Syniti is an SAP Solution Extension Partner. For more information please visit http://www.syniti.com.
