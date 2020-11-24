Harvest Gratitude Day — Giving Thanks and Celebrating the Importance of Agriculture with Utah School Children

Salt Lake City, UT — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) with our partners in this event, the Utah State Board of Education and Dairy West, are thrilled to celebrate Harvest Gratitude Day with Governor Herbert and kindergarten students from Silver Mesa Elementary in Canyons School District.

Governor’s Harvest Day Declaration

Harvest Gratitude Day is an annual tradition celebrating Utah’s rich agricultural heritage and giving thanks to farmers and ranchers across the state. At this year’s virtual event, we welcomed local producers Bateman Mosida Farm, Rowley’s Red Barn and Cross E. Ranch to share their expertise and background in agriculture while inviting students along on a special tour of each of these beloved family-owned farms. From baby cows to fall-favorite apple cider and more, this celebration invited school children and beyond to learn about the importance of agriculture and the dedication Utah producers invest to produce food for dining tables in Utah, nationwide and abroad.

“As early pioneers that came to this valley, it was a pretty barren landscape — high desert, not really any water to speak of, the Great Salt Lake which you couldn’t really utilize; those pioneers found that by working hard and working together they were able to make the desert blossom like a rose. Their collaboration and cooperation allowed them to do remarkable things that exceeded most people’s wildest expectations. And today, our farmers and ranchers are carrying out that same pioneer legacy by ensuring that we have enough to eat.

Agriculture is a remarkable industry which provides us with a lot of opportunities and nutritious food for people, which I hope they don’t take for granted, so let’s make sure we have a little bit of thankfulness and gratitude in our hearts for our Utah food producers, our farmers and ranchers, and all those along the food chain that get food to our grocery stores.” Governor Gary R. Herbert, speaking virtually to Silver Mesa Elementary kindergarteners.

We join in Governor Herbert’s sentiments in acknowledging that the importance of the work Utah’s farmers and ranchers contribute can’t be overstated. This year in particular we offer a tremendous amount of gratitude to Utah’s farmers and ranchers for their dedication to providing a safe, secure food supply for families in Utah and beyond.

Watch the full virtual event here.