MtnHoney Sweet Win with Sourwood Honey
MtnHoney once again wins top award from Good Food Awards with their Sourwood Honey.CLARKESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MtnHoney--in Clarkesville, Georgia--has once again received one of the world’s most prestigious food awards. Their Sourwood Honey claims the 2020 Good Food Award. This award is presented annually by the Good Food Foundation [goodfoodfdn.org], in San Francisco, California.
The Good Food Awards highlight and celebrate producers of Good Food each year. Awards are given to producers who excel in exceptional food craftsmanship.
MtnHoney--owned and operated by Virginia Webb, a 3rd generation beekeeper--is the only company to win this award each year, since the beginning of this competition in 2015.
Contestants from outstanding food and drink crafters must pass a rigorous vetting to confirm they meet Good Food Awards standards with a commitment to environmental stewardship. There are nearly 2,000 entries in several categories.
In addition to the Good Food Award, MtnHoney also won the top award at the Black Jar Honey Contest. This is an international award, based solely on the taste of the honey: Georgia’s Sweepstakes Honey Award. MtnHoney is the only beekeepers in the world to win Gold Medals for their Sourwood Honey at four [4] different World Honey Shows sponsored by the Apimondia, The Federation of International Beekeepers.
Honey is made in nature’s most perfect factory, the beehive. Native only to North America, Sourwood trees grow in the Southern Appalachian Mountains. Blooming in the middle of the summer, Sourwood trees have clusters of small white bell flowers. These flowers are highly fragrant and attract honeybees. The Sourwood tree gets its name from sour-tasting leaves. However, the honey is thought by many to be the best of all honeys in the world.
Getting beehives close to the trees is a challenge for the beekeeper. Frequent summer rains interrupt honey production. Only experienced beekeepers can manage their hives to produce the highest quality Sourwood Honey.
Sourwood Honey’s color is extra light amber. It is extremely aromatic, with a distinctive rich honey flavor. It is great in recipes for dressings and sauces; poured over fresh cheese and/or nuts. Of course, Sourwood is a great sweetener for teas or just for eating. All of MtnHoney’s varieties are 100% pure, natural, raw and never pasteurized, leaving all the natural enzymes and nutrients intact.
To order this award-winning Sourwood Honey and the other varieties offered by MtnHoney, please go to MtnHoney.com. Quantities of this year’s crop are limited; it will not last long.
