MtnHoney Wins Good Food Award with Sourwood Honey

Sourwood Honey from MtnHoney Farm

MtnHoney Most International Awards for their Sourwood Honey

CLARKESVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MtnHoney has again won one of the world most prestigious awards for their Sourwood Honey , the 2020 Good Food Award . MtnHoney is owned by Carl and Virginia Webb, both 3rd generation beekeepers in Clarkesville, Georgia. The Webb's are the only beekeeping company in the world to win this award each year since the beginning of this award in 2015.The Good Food Awards highlight and celebrate the producers of Good Food and each year awards are given to producers who excel in exceptional food craftsmanship. With nearly 2,000 entries in several categories, contestants from outstanding food and drink crafters must pass a rigorous vetting to confirm they meet Good Food Awards standards with a commitment to environmental stewardship.Honey is made in nature’s most perfect factory, the beehive. Native only to North America, Sourwood trees grow in the Southern Appalachian Mountains. Blooming in the middle of the summer Sourwood trees have clusters of small white bell flowers that are highly fragrant and attract honeybees. The Sourwood tree gets its name from sour tasting leaves, but the honey is thought by many to be the best of all honeys in the world.Getting beehives close to the trees is a challenge for the beekeeper, plus frequent summer rains interrupt honey production. Only experienced beekeepers can manage their hives to product the highest quality Sourwood Honey.Sourwood Honey is extra light amber color and extremely aromatic with a distinctive rich honey flavor. Great in recipes for dressings and sauces, poured over fresh cheese, nuts, sweetener for teas or just for eating. All varieties of the Webb’s honey are 100% pure natural raw honey and never pasteurized, leaving all the natural enzymes and nutrients intact.In addition to the Good Food Award, MtnHoney has also won the top award at the Black Jar Honey Contest, an international award solely on the taste of the honey, Georgia’s Sweepstakes Honey Award and they are the only beekeepers in the world to win Gold Medals for their Sourwood Honey at 4 different World Honey Shows sponsored by the Apimondia, The Federation of International Beekeepers.You can order Sourwood honey at MtnHoney.com but quantity of this year’s Sourwood honey crop is limited and it will not last long. To order this award-winning Sourwood Honey and the other verities Webb’s offer, go to MtnHoney.com.



