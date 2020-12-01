LEFF Construction Awarded National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) "Remmie" for Wine Country Home Project

NARI "Remmie" Winning Whole House Remodel Project by LEFF Construction Design Build, Kenwood, CA An AFTER image of the NARI Award-Winning Whole-House Remodel Project by LEFF Construction Design Build BEFORE image of the NARI Award-Winning Whole-House Remodel Project by LEFF Construction Design Build

"Judges Choice" Prize Also Awarded to the "Whole-House Remodel Over $1M" Vacation Home Located in Kenwood, CA

With the many challenges our company and our clients faced this year, it's gratifying to win an award despite obstacles and delays caused by the pandemic.” — Dave Leff, CEO/President, LEFF Construction Design Build

SEBASTOPOL, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) awarded LEFF Construction Design Build in Sebastopol, CA a 2020 "Remmie" Award in the “Entire House Over $1,000,000” category in its’ annual awards ceremony (held online) on November 16, 2020.

The winning project, a vacation home in the wine country hillside of Kenwood, CA, was built in 1980 and had decades of deferred maintenance. The clients' first intention when purchasing the property was to demolish, then rebuild, the structure. Instead, the LEFF Team designed and built an extensive interior and exterior whole-home remodel in two phases, creating a dramatic transformation of a stone cottage to a showstopping, casual-luxury retreat. The clients' family shelters together in their new, wine country getaway, and they also rent the space to vacationing guests. See the stunning BEFORE & AFTER images here.

Dave Leff, CEO/President of LEFF, said: “I’m really proud of the talented and hard-working LEFF team. They consistently designs and builds truly beautiful remodeling projects for our clients. With the many challenges our company and our clients faced this year, it's gratifying to win an award despite many obstacles and delays caused by the pandemic. Our clients are our close partners in our design-build process; their patience and cooperation this year directly contributed to the award-winning results of this project. Congratulations to the entire LEFF staff and team for delivering another superb product and client experience."

About LEFF Construction Design Build

Founded in 1978 in Sebastopol, California, LEFF designs and builds residential remodeling and new home construction projects in Sonoma County, CA. The LEFF Design Build process helps define its core mission: to make every project a superior client experience. LEFF’s approach makes their entire team of architects, designers, estimators, project managers, and field crew accountable from beginning to the end of the project. Communication and accountability between all parties is transparent and consistent. The result: a custom project delivered on time and on budget, and very happy clients. See our website here: https://LeffConstruction.com

LEFF Construction Design Build: 40 Years of Design and Build Excellence/ see a fire rebuild in progress and a Universal Design remodel