Route 11 Reopens After Rockslide in Point Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 11 northbound and southbound between Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County and Continental Boulevard in Danville, Montour County is open to traffic. Approximately 7,000 cubic yards of rock were hauled off the road and the damaged portions were milled, paved and painted.

On November 16, approximately 7,500 tons of rock fell onto all four lanes of Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County, due to heavy rain.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., is the primary contractor for the project. The estimated cost of the project is $310,000, which was estimated prior to the known amount of debris to be removed and assessment of roadway damage. The exact cost of the project will not be known until a later date.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

