New Book Helps Teachers Excel in the Virtual Classroom
National Virtual Teacher Association releases best practices for teachers and administrators to improve online instruction outcomesAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sudden shift to remote learning in 2020 was not only a struggle for PK-12 students and their parents, but also for teachers. Even the most seasoned instructors were left scrambling to adjust their approach to a virtual classroom, often for the first time and with little training or support. With virtual learning options likely to continue growing in demand, it’s vital for our nation’s teachers to gain the necessary skills to deliver high-quality online instruction that supports student success.
The National Virtual Teacher Association (NVTA) is on a mission to help teachers transition from the brick-and-mortar classroom to the virtual classroom, with the goal of providing online instruction that’s even more engaging and effective than in-person learning. Their new book, "Virtual Instruction Standards: Optimizing Teaching & Learning" (October 2020), is a comprehensive guide based on current research, proven best practices and the expertise of virtual instructors across the country that addresses all learners and learning environments, as well as the evolving needs of students, educators and schools.
“We believe schools must invest in their teachers and teachers must invest in themselves by developing the 21st-century skills needed to create a dynamic virtual learning environment that will meet, and even exceed, the current in-class experience,” says Dr. April Willis, Director of Operations at NVTA. “We’re excited to release 'Virtual Instruction Standards' to give educators a common standard for virtual instruction.”
"Virtual Instruction Standards" is built on a set of rubrics (available as a free download for educators) for setting expectations, evaluating the quality of virtual instruction and helping teachers continuously improve. The book also features real-life stories of virtual teachers and administrators who excelled within specific indicators and a series of questions at the end of each chapter that encourage self-reflection.
The National Virtual Teacher Association (NVTA) was built by a group of educational leaders who pioneered the delivery of virtual education in PK-12 and higher-ed. They believe properly trained virtual teachers can create a world-class learning environment that engages students where they exist every day — online. NVTA promotes effective virtual instruction by building a community of educators who work together to create standards and share quality educational options. The Education Advisory Board consists of leaders, scholars and innovators from around the country with extensive knowledge of the importance of quality virtual instruction. For more information, please visit www.virtualteacherassociation.org.
