Worried about how your kids will get a quality education during COVID? Proximity Learning has a solution

With synchronous learning from Proximity Learning, students receive real-time virtual education from experienced, fully accredited online instructors.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has left parents everywhere grappling with major decisions about their children’s education. While many fear sending kids back to the classroom too soon, they’re also concerned with schools’ remote-learning plans, stressed about juggling work and homeschool, and worried their kids might fall behind at home. In a time of such uncertainty and anxiety, one thing parents shouldn’t have to worry about is the quality of their children’s education.
Proximity Learning, Inc., an industry leading K-12 virtual teacher staffing company, is excited to announce two new virtual homeschool programs designed to fit the needs of families with K-12 students in the time of COVID — and beyond. Proximity has spent over a decade perfecting synchronous learning, or distance learning with live instruction, which is proven as more effective than in-person instruction in a traditional brick-and-mortar school.
“When school closures began last spring, my wife and I immediately realized the challenges of trying to balance work and educate our children at home,” says Evan Erdberg, Proximity Learning president and founder. “That’s when our team sprang into action to ensure kids everywhere have access to private-school-level education from home. More than 100 school districts across the nation already enjoy the benefits of our synchronous learning services, so I’m excited to now offer them directly to parents.”
Proximity Learning’s Private Virtual Learning Pods are ideal for families in the same community who desire a fully customizable class schedule in a private setting of up to 20 students. With Open Virtual Group Instruction, individual students receive live online instruction on a fixed schedule with other students across the country. These virtual classes are capped at 25 to ensure teachers can devote enough time and attention to each student.
Both programs are taught by exceptional teachers specifically trained for a virtual learning environment. Trust in education is one of Proximity Learning’s guiding principles, so every teacher is run through a full background check, has at least five years of teaching experience and accreditations, and completes a detailed virtual teaching training process.
About Proximity Learning, Inc.
Proximity Learning Inc., an ESS company, is an Online Education Service company catering to students ranging from kindergarten to high school. Proximity Learning has served over 150 school districts and instructs over 50,000 students annually. Proximity Learning has been rated as one of the top K-12 online education services in the nation, boasting the highest quality teachers, most innovative virtual classrooms, and the reputation as a flexible learning solution to both public and private school districts. Learn more: https://proxlearn.com.
Established in 2000, ESS is a leading national provider of managed solutions in PreK-12 education. It recruits, hires, trains, places, and manages qualified substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and other support staff for school districts in 27 states throughout the United States. Each day, the organization fills more than 15,500 daily, long-term, and permanent school assignments for more than 700 district partners serving over 2.5 million students. For more information, call (877) 983-2244 or visit ESS.com.
