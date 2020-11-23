Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Issues New Public Health Order

November 23, 2020

Tags: COVID-19, Featured

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 23, 2020) – Today the Utah Department of Health has released a new public health order after the recent one will expire at midnight. The new order will go into effect tomorrow, Nov. 24 and will remain in effect until Dec. 8th unless otherwise modified or amended.  

View the full order here.

