Statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Cincinnati Councilmen

(CINCINNATI, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued the following statement today regarding Cincinnati City Councilmen Jeffery Pastor and P.G. Sittenfeld:  

“While allegations of public corruption are resolved in the courtroom, a suspension is the right course of action as even the appearance of corruption has no place in government.”  

Yost initiated suspension proceedings under Ohio Revised Code 3.16 against Sittenfeld today in the Ohio Supreme Court. A copy of the filing is available on the attorney general’s website.  

Pastor voluntarily agreed to be suspended on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 after Yost initiated suspension proceedings on Monday, Nov. 16.

