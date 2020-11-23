Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum Reduced Hours

Nov 23, 2020

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will be adopting a restricted operational schedule in response to increased COVID-19 cases in Casper and Natrona Counties. The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will be open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm effective immediately.

The museum’s new schedule will remain in place until health conditions improve. Museum staff will be available via email, telephone, or video conferencing.

For current news and conditions, please call the WVMM at (307) 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WyoVetsMuseum .