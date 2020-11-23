New Bathroom Style presents a new Dowell Sydney bathroom vanity
New Bathroom Style proudly presents a new model of Dowell bathroom vanity - a beautiful Dowell Sydney model.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renovation of the bathroom is a painstaking work. As a result, a person gets a modern multifunctional room where the one can put his body in order in comfortable conditions. At the end of the renovation, the question of equipping the bathroom with modern furniture arises. Bathroom furniture is an important and necessary piece of interior. When choosing, it should be borne in mind that the furniture will be placed in a room with high humidity.
Designers strive to create a single ensemble that organically looks like a general composition, while not forgetting about the functional features of such furniture. Bathroom vanity is an indispensable element of the furnishings, however, you should be very careful when choosing this item. It is worth considering the rooms and trying to choose a size and configuration that fit perfectly into the ensemble.
To make it an even easier task New Bathroom Style proudly presents a new model of Dowell bathroom vanity - a beautiful Dowell Sydney model. This vanity can be finished in elegant white or matte blue color and includes a sink. It also available in a single or a double sink options. The vanity offers a revealing hospitality towel rack for additional storage. The sleek look with acrylic sink completes the set for this high-class, designed vanity. The cabinet works well in any bathroom. Dowell has taken the initiative by changing the vanity industry and adding soft closing doors and drawers to their entire product line. By doing so, it will give their customers benefits ranging from safety, health, and the vanity’s reliability.
Buyers always may approach the choice of a vanity unit not only from the design side. It is worth to take into account the necessary functionality, carefully measure the dimensions, choose a model that suits the style of the bathroom. Such a unit will harmoniously fit into the interior and will delight you for a long time.
