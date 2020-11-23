GLOBAL PPE EXPANDS THE ADVISORY BOARD
Leaders in business, healthcare/medical, and public policy sectors are added to the board to help provide critical protective supplies for organizations in needRESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global PPE, a startup committed to rapidly securing and distributing certified personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies to organizations in critical need, announces the expansion of the Global PPE Advisory Board with 3 new members. Lori McNeill, Global PPE Board Chair, states, “We are excited to introduce the new additions to the Board. They will develop new connections with business, policy, and industry leaders to continue to help grow the company’s base of operations and customer base.”
The new Global PPE Advisory Board Members include:
Joseph “Joe” Devine, Board Member – Joe Devine is an experienced Healthcare Executive Leader with more than 38 years in various leadership roles during his tenure. He was the President & CEO of Kennedy Health System, where his vision created a high-quality organization built on strong core values that focused on excellence in patient safety & quality. As a result of these efforts, along with many other recognitions for outstanding quality, in 2016 Kennedy Health was the only hospital in the U.S. to be honored as a Sepsis Hero by the Sepsis Alliance for its extraordinary sepsis detection and treatment program. In addition, under Mr. Devine’s leadership, Kennedy Health (now Jefferson Health – New Jersey) was named a “Top Workplace” by Philly.com for five consecutive years.
Congressman Frank LoBiondo, Board Member – Retired after 24 years serving in the U.S. House of Representatives for New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional district, Frank LoBiondo is the founder and CEO of “LoBo Strategies LLC,” an independent consulting firm providing solutions-driven strategic advice in government and legislative affairs as well as public relations to its clients. Congressman LoBiondo has been elected to office on the county, state, and federal levels since 1984.
Don Michaels, Board Member – Don has extensive experience with providers (hospitals, medical groups, academic medical centers, integrated delivery systems, etc.). He was an honorable member of the Harvard School of Public Health faculty since 1995 and currently co-teaches the practicum, a year-long project for all 2nd-year cohorts (again, all physicians). Prior to his retirement (12/31/04), he was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he led the physician business services practice.
About Global-PPE
As the entire world fights the COVID-19 pandemic, it continues to face severe shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) across healthcare and many other sectors, severely risking the safety and lives of individuals and populations. The mission of Global PPE is to create a safer society by making the highest quality PPE and safety supplies affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Global PPE is committed to creating rapid and sustainable supplies of certified diagnostic/testing kits and a full array of health protection consumables. For more information, visit www.global-ppe.com.
