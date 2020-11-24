Medicom Health Wins 2020 Tekne Award for Rx Savings Assistant®
HIT Company Recognized for Innovative EHR Add-On That Automates Rx Discounts at Enterprise ScaleMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicom Health has won the 2020 Tekne Award in the Healthcare Informations Systems category, recognizing new technologies that positively impact people's lives. Medicom Health previously won in 2016 for their health risk assessments (HRAs).
The Tekne Awards are part of Minnesota Technology Association’s mission to build a stronger tech ecosystem and innovation economy in Minnesota. They honor companies which positively impact Minnesota’s diverse science and tech-based economy. The winners were announced on November 18 via their live-streamed awards show.
The Healthcare Informations Systems category: “Recognizes new approaches or advancements in digital systems that capture, process, transmit, report, or otherwise manage health data and activities. This includes electronic patient records and other data related to the activities of providers and health organizations. This is all with an eye towards improving patient outcomes, informing research, and influencing public policy and decision-making.”
Each year, the Tekne Awards shine a spotlight on the people and organizations driving Minnesota’s innovation economy,” said Jeff Tollefson, President and CEO of the Minnesota Technology Association. “This year, we are excited to honor those organizations that played a significant role in spearheading science and technology innovation in Minnesota and around the world.”
“We are proud of this industry recognition in a great field of nominees and finalists," says Will Sigsbee, CEO of Medicom Health. “We are also proud of our ability to make a meaningful impact on our client health systems by dramatically reducing the cost of medications for patients to improve their adherence and ultimately their health.”
Other winners included Revel Health, Code42, Medtronic, Phenomix Sciences, and Thomson Reuters. A full list of this years' winners is here.
Rx Savings Assistant
Medicom Health's new Rx Savings Assistant® solution integrates with EHRs to automatically embed Rx discounts in patient discharge papers. Drop-dead simple access at the time and place of care means more discount utilization. To learn more about Rx Savings Assistant, contact Medicom Health on their website.
ABOUT MEDICOM HEALTH
Founded in 2000 in Minneapolis, Medicom Health is a technology company dedicated to empowering health engagement by delivering world-class digital solutions. Almost a thousand hospitals and millions of patients use their tools and technologies every year, including their disruptive clinical channel for automated Rx discounts at enterprise scale.
Tony Huth
Medicom Health
