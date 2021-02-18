Medicom Health and Duet Health Partner to Empower Digital Patient Engagement for Epic-based Health Systems
EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicom Health, the trusted leader in online personal health assessments, and Duet Health, whose EHR-integrated direct-to-consumer mobile applications transform care delivery, have announced a partnership to integrate their best-in-class solutions for health systems.
The partnership further enhances health care providers ability to identify, engage, and motivate at-risk individuals through capable consumer-centric digital health tools. The combined power of Duet Health’s powerful, multifunction integrated patient apps and Medicom Health’s robust suite of health risk assessments benefits patients and providers alike.
“Our partnership with Duet Health provides patients with the personalized digital health tools that today’s consumers want and expect in the age of Amazon and Apple. With the addition of our health assessments, Duet Health’s mobile app solution has truly become the single place for both patients and community members to engage around their health.” said Corey Maul, Chief Operating Officer at Medicom Health. “The expertise and shared commitment to data-driven digital patient engagement strategies makes this an ideal partnership that will help health care organizations improve the quality of care and reduce costs by guiding the right patient, to the right care resources, at the right time.”
“Duet’s Enterprise One product provides health systems their own branded, feature rich EMR integrated mobile applications that transforming the patient experience”, said Jeff Harper, President and Founder of Duet Health. “Our Electronic Front Door Apps are now serving more than a million patients and clients trust Duet Health to deliver a unique and seamless mobile experience, so the inclusion of Medicom Health’s assessments is a natural fit. We are seeing tremendous increases in the utilization of Medicom’s HRAs when they are integrated – this is the type of consumer experience our patients and our health systems expect from today’s technology.”
About Medicom Health
Medicom Health empowers health engagement through world-class SaaS platforms. Over a thousand hospitals have used their condition-specific health risk assessments to activate millions of patients – converting web visits to the most appropriate care visits through personalized, evidence-based messaging tailored to individual needs and available care resources. The result is more efficient, more effective care, increased patient satisfaction, and increased provider revenue. Additional information can be found at www.medicomhealth.com.
About Duet Health
Duet Health is a software company delivering mobile and web products and strategy solutions for many of the nation's leading health systems and children's hospitals. Through innovative, and intuitive design we provide our clients the digital features and functions connecting today’s and the next generation's consumer patient. Duet Health will deliver a superior mobile consumer engagement strategy representative of your organization’s brand. Additional information can be found at www.duethealth.com.
Tony Huth
The partnership further enhances health care providers ability to identify, engage, and motivate at-risk individuals through capable consumer-centric digital health tools. The combined power of Duet Health’s powerful, multifunction integrated patient apps and Medicom Health’s robust suite of health risk assessments benefits patients and providers alike.
“Our partnership with Duet Health provides patients with the personalized digital health tools that today’s consumers want and expect in the age of Amazon and Apple. With the addition of our health assessments, Duet Health’s mobile app solution has truly become the single place for both patients and community members to engage around their health.” said Corey Maul, Chief Operating Officer at Medicom Health. “The expertise and shared commitment to data-driven digital patient engagement strategies makes this an ideal partnership that will help health care organizations improve the quality of care and reduce costs by guiding the right patient, to the right care resources, at the right time.”
“Duet’s Enterprise One product provides health systems their own branded, feature rich EMR integrated mobile applications that transforming the patient experience”, said Jeff Harper, President and Founder of Duet Health. “Our Electronic Front Door Apps are now serving more than a million patients and clients trust Duet Health to deliver a unique and seamless mobile experience, so the inclusion of Medicom Health’s assessments is a natural fit. We are seeing tremendous increases in the utilization of Medicom’s HRAs when they are integrated – this is the type of consumer experience our patients and our health systems expect from today’s technology.”
About Medicom Health
Medicom Health empowers health engagement through world-class SaaS platforms. Over a thousand hospitals have used their condition-specific health risk assessments to activate millions of patients – converting web visits to the most appropriate care visits through personalized, evidence-based messaging tailored to individual needs and available care resources. The result is more efficient, more effective care, increased patient satisfaction, and increased provider revenue. Additional information can be found at www.medicomhealth.com.
About Duet Health
Duet Health is a software company delivering mobile and web products and strategy solutions for many of the nation's leading health systems and children's hospitals. Through innovative, and intuitive design we provide our clients the digital features and functions connecting today’s and the next generation's consumer patient. Duet Health will deliver a superior mobile consumer engagement strategy representative of your organization’s brand. Additional information can be found at www.duethealth.com.
Tony Huth
Medicom Health
+1 612-998-1322
email us here