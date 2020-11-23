CARES Funds for Renters and Homeowners in Topeka

Operation COVID-19 Basic Needs Assistance Program

Operation COVID-19 Basic Needs Assistance Program is a foreclosure/eviction prevention and utility shut-off prevention program created by the City of Topeka. Operation COVID-19 is administered by the Community Resources Council (CRC).

$1.5 million in CARES Act funds will be available to qualified applicants to help cover expenses and help keep people housed and with utilities in Topeka.

"Community Resources Council is pleased to again partner with the City of Topeka on a social service program. CRC will be providing management over-site of this essential COVID Basic Needs Assistance Program," said Mary Thomas, the Community Resources Council Executive Officer.

"The City of Topeka knows how much our neighbors are struggling during these difficult times. The program is designed to keep our neighbors housed and with their utilities on so they can focus on other needs this year," said City Manager Brent Trout.

Applications to the Operation COVID-19 Basic Needs Assistance program are taken by appointment only.

Appointments are available on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Appointments should take between forty-five minutes and one hour.

Walk-in appointments will be scheduled for the next available appointment or what works best for them with no exceptions.

Applicants must bring all required documents (as stated on the application) at the time of the appointment to proceed.

If the applicant is lacking information/documentation the appointment will be rescheduled.

Applicants must be on time, after 5 minutes of grace period the appointment will be rescheduled.

Required documents participants must bring to the appointment include:

ID or driver's license,

Social security number for all household members,

Rent lease/mortgage statement,

Past 30 days pay stubs or SSI/SSDI or Unemployment statement

Current Utility Bills

Appointments can be scheduled over the phone from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling (785) 233-1365.

If the line is busy, leave your name and phone number and CRC staff will call back to schedule an appointment.