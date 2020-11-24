My Future Purpose Presents Finding Work and Finding Purpose Helping the Unemployed Get Employed
You have 7 seconds to capture a recruiters attention. Your resume goes through filters before it lands on a managers desk. You need the right key words
The virtual workshop will provide:
• A downloadable workbook that contains provocative career/life questions to help you discover your purpose though self-exploration
• Guidance to expand your ability to tell your compelling career story
• Innovative techniques to expand your job search
• How to link purpose and career for greater job fulfillment.
• Tips on preparing your unique credentials, interviewing and follow-up process
• By appointment participants will have a private 30-minute one-on-one coaching session to focus on your job goals and answer any questions.
Each workshop is limited to 25 participants. The cost for workshop, workbook, and 1-to-1 session is $99.00
“We designed this workshop to help those who are unemployed and those looking to make a career change to tap sources and references unknown to the general public,” said Joyce Cohen. “We will help participants wage a unique job search campaign different from competitors and help take the guesswork out of the career transition process.”
Joyce Cohen and Paul Mayer have combined their talents to share what works that is beyond textbooks or websites. Cohen, a specialist/life coach has worked with 1000’s of individuals in over 375 companies around the globe, 25 industries, 17 government agencies, non-profits and higher education institutions.
Paul Mayer, is an accomplished Human Resources Executive with broad expertise in career transitions and all HR functions including strategic planning, talent development, policies and procedures, employee/labor relations, and supporting a diverse and committed workforce. His strengths include implementing processes to increase employee engagement and enhance the organizational culture.
According to Glassdoor over 80% of those that search for a job use social media. Each corporate job attracts 250 resumes. Four to six individuals will get a call for an interview and one will receive the job offer.
“You have seven seconds to capture a recruiters’ attention. Online job search websites use an Applicant Tracking System (ATS) that takes your resume though many filters before landing on a hiring managers desk,’ says Paul Mayer. “This is an impersonal job process where algorithms search for key words and phrases. If those key words are not on your resume, you end up in the black hole. Finding Work and Finding Purpose workshop will provide you with tips on how to make sure the right key words are in your resume when you apply for a position”
Searching for a job or wishing to make a career change is one of the most stressful experiences in life.
According to LinkedIn 50% of job seekers want purpose in their work. Finding Work and Finding Purpose workshop will help you learn to find purpose, happiness and fulfillment in the job you already have or one that you are seeking.
Finding work that fulfills your sense of purpose makes you more productive and creative on the job. Having work that provides a sense of purpose gives you a reason to want to get up every morning.
Sign up on December 10th or 11th with a time that works for you. Remember space is limited to 25 people per session To register go to www.myfuturepurpose.com.
ABOUT MY FUTURE PURPOSE
My Future Purpose is a multi-faceted membership organization founded by Joyce Cohen and Vicki Thomas who are committed to the growing Purpose Movement. My Future Purpose helps individuals, professionals and organizations harness the power of purpose by providing weekly speakers, quarterly workshops, virtual retreats and collaborative initiatives to guide participants to discover their purpose. Vicki Thomas and Joyce Cohen host a weekly Wednesday afternoon 4:00 (EST) virtual online discussion featuring special guests who share their inspiring stories that meets and serves their purpose. To join and to learn more see myfuturepurpose.com. Our purpose is to inspire yours.
About the Schegg Group
The Schegg Group is a Career Management Consulting firm that provides a unique and legendary brand of proactive, personal support to individuals and groups through Talent Acquisition, Career Transition, Coaching, and a full spectrum of HR programs and services. We have dedicated over 30 years to fine tune and customize our programs to meet the diverse and ever-changing needs of our clients and to optimize individual and company growth. We have helped thousands of individuals at all levels of the organization to improve performance, change careers, be more professionally aware, and secure new career opportunities.
Vicki Thomas
My Future Purpose
+1 203-984-2138
vicki@myfuturepurpose.com
