Urgent Care in St. Petersburg Seeing Growth by Adding Weekend Hours

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that they have experience significant growth over the last 2 months after offering weekend appointments and extended hours. The clinic has added two Physician Assistants and other support staff to increase capacity. The urgent care clinic is unique as it offers choices between traditional and holistic medicine allowing individuals to take control of their medical care.

The growth provides a foundation for the continued expansion of the clinic. Current plans call for the development of a second location in north Tampa within the next 12 months.

DOCS Outside the Box! offers a variety of medical services including urgent care, IV Drips, Xray, holistic medicine, and COVID – 19 testing. They are on a mission to become one of the largest urgent care centers in the Tampa Bay area.

DOCS Outside the Box! is one of a few clinics in the Tampa Bay area to provide onsite COVID testing with ongoing treatment of infected patients. Many physicians have opted not to provide treatment for COVID leaving many individuals with a gap in care.

“We are very excited about our growth,” said Lana Garner, DOM Holistic Medicine Director of DOCS Outside the Box! “Our team is on a mission to help people take control of their care and select options that work for their family.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.

