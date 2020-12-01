Redefining Workplace Safety: CRS Notify Launches the Perfect Panic Button Now Available on Android and iOS Devices
New and Improved, CRS Notify Creates a Comprehensive Silent Alarm System Including Unlimited AlertsBIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If the year 2020 has taught the human race anything, it is that everything can change in an instant, and unfortunately safety is just not guaranteed. Simple acts such as going to work or school have presented serious safety concerns, which years ago were barely considered a possibility let alone a reality. So, what measures can be taken to present peace of mind when going to work? Introducing CRS Notify 2.0, the number one panic button and silent alarm used in workplaces all over the world is new and improved to support mobile devices and unlimited alerts.
When silent alarms are thought of, what comes to mind, a bank teller perhaps? What happens when a silent alarm is tripped? Does it give a confirmation that help is on the way? Does it notify all members of the workplace? Does it send alerts to emergency contacts? Historically no, so how can a silent alarm function properly, while still providing peace of mind to those who push it?
Community Response Systems has masterfully created a solution to create a panic button that completely redefines the silent alarm. The CRS Notify system is a proactive threat software used by over hundreds of major companies in 8 countries and all throughout the US states. Whether an emergency is due to an active shooter, severe weather conditions, a disgruntled employee, or anything in between; the CRS Notify software actively notifies staff and first responders in the CRS alert system available to all employees at a given company.
“When employees feel alone during a threatening situation, we give them a way to let the right resources know that they need help allowing you can to feel confident that your staff is protected."
This integrated technology allows for transparent communication between employees and first responders in real-time through features including:
Customizable color-coded alerts to handle various types of situations
Live chat for moment-to-moment updates for all parties
Computer and mobile device integration to turn any computer or phone into a silent alarm
Rapid notifications
Compatibility with Android and iOS devices
Voice alerts via phone call
SMS and Email alerts
911 Integration for different levels of threat
Hardware buttons to trip alerts (also available in wireless format)
Peace of mind should not have to be a luxury in the digital world. Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to safety for all; Community Response System’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with CRS Notify 2.0.
To learn more about CRS Notify please visit: www.communityresponsesystems.com
About Community Response Systems
Community Response Systems is the world’s leader in proactive silent alarm systems and integrations for companies small and large. Used in over 8 countries and throughout the US, the CRS Notify system has rapidly become the gold standard for transparent communications for all staff and first responders in the event of an emergency. Where silent alarms have traditionally lacked the sense of security that help is on the way, CRS takes peace of mind to a whole new level through customizing alerts, real-time communication, and color-coded threat levels. As of 2020, CRS launched CRS Notify 2.0 to integrate their system onto Android and iOS devices.
Allan Wilson
Community Response Systems
+ 18005337201
