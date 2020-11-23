Children's Cancer Cause Appoints Steve Wosahla as New CEO

Wosahla, who has three decades of executive leadership at health organizations and nonprofits, succeeds retiring CEO George Dahlman.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Wosahla, an experienced leader in nonprofit management and patient advocacy, is the new Chief Executive Officer of the Children’s Cancer Cause, a DC-based policy and advocacy organization working to improve the care and treatment of children with cancer, survivors, and their families.

"Steve Wosahla has had a brilliant career at a number of nonprofits focused on patient care, and I am confident he will bring strong leadership to the Children’s Cancer Cause and the broader childhood cancer community,” said Susan L. Weiner, PhD, founder of Children's Cancer Cause.

Wosahla succeeds retiring CEO George Dahlman. Dahlman ushered in an era of growth and progress for Children’s Cancer Cause: founding the Kids Action Network; launching new survivorship programs; overseeing an extensive rebranding effort; and helping to marshal the community through significant legislative achievements, including the RACE for Children Act and the Childhood Cancer STAR Act.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and myself, I welcome Steve to the Children's Cancer Cause family with enthusiasm. We thank George for his nearly five years of service to the organization and offer him warm congratulations on a well-deserved retirement,” Dr. Weiner said. "Steve's experience in the national cancer arena is well suited toward advancing our mission of ensuring that the needs and perspectives of children with cancer and survivors are integrated into the highest deliberations on health care and cancer policy.”

In his three decades of executive leadership at health organizations and nonprofits, including positions with the American Diabetes Association, HopeLink, and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Wosahla has demonstrated steady, effective leadership and an aptitude for creating value-added partnerships. Prior to joining the Children’s Cancer Cause, Wosahla served as Vice-President of Corporate Alliances & Solutions for the American Cancer Society.

As CEO, Wosahla will oversee Children’s Cancer Cause policy and program goals, manage day-to-day operations, pursue impactful alliances, and build on the organization’s strategic vision and objectives.

“I’m incredibly honored to join the dedicated Children’s Cancer Cause team at a moment when children with cancer are starting to receive much-deserved national attention. I’m looking forward to working with families and advocates around the country as we build on the strong foundation this community has created,” Wosahla said. “Cancer remains an incredibly uphill battle for every child diagnosed and for the nation’s 500,000 childhood cancer survivors. I’m humbled to join this cause as we work together to tackle the significant and urgent challenges around survivorship care, healthcare inequities, and the ongoing need for more effective and less toxic therapies for children.”

Children’s Cancer Cause (formerly named the Children’s Cause for Cancer Advocacy) is the leading national policy and advocacy organization, working at the federal level to ensure that children have access to less toxic and more effective cancer therapies; to expand resources for research and specialized care; and to address the unique needs and challenges of childhood cancer survivors and their families.