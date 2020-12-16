Vegan Certification Firm -- BeVeg -- Revolutionizes Vegan Labeling Globally with ISO Accreditation.

BeVeg - Global Vegan Trademark. International Vegan Certification at its Best. Most Recognized Vegan Symbol in the World

BeVeg - Global Vegan Trademark. International Vegan Certification at its Best

BeVeg is the first vegan standard in the world to gain ISO recognition

BeVeg is the first vegan standard in the world to gain ISO recognition

BeVeg is Accredited by the National Accreditation Center (NAC)

BeVeg is Accredited by the National Accreditation Center (NAC)

National Accreditation Center recognizes BeVeg as a program certification bodies globally can use and be trained on. That means global auditors for other certifications like organic, gluten, food safety, kosher can also carry out an official vegan audit.

National Accreditation Center recognizes BeVeg as a program certification bodies globally can use and be trained on. That means global auditors for other certifications like organic, gluten, food safety, kosher can also carry out an official vegan audit.

The good housekeeping seal of approval for vegan, by BeVeg International, is the first in the world to gain global accreditation for its vegan trademark by ISO.

The BeVeg vegan standard ensures a global approach specific to vegan values, with focused content, specialized technical training, and applied techniques. Other certifications are of generic approach”
— Dave McGee, Chief Compliance Officer, BeVeg, & Global Food Safety Auditor
UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you look to buy products labelled vegan? Do you want a vegan claim you can trust? Look no further than the BeVeg global vegan trademark. BeVeg International, as a certification body managed by a law firm, defines a global vegan standard as an accredited conformity assessment program, in accordance with ISO 17065 and ISO 17067.

Why is this important? vegan claims on products are made loosely, inconsistently, and without oversight and regulation. If you see the word vegan on product labeling, it cannot be trusted. If you see "plant-based," that does not mean vegan. Now, vegan claims can be held accountable to a UNIFORM global vegan standard that will forever change the way manufacturing facilities, retail chains, supply chains and consumers view and treat vegan.

"It is long overdue for vegan claims to be taken with the same level of seriousness as other food safety claims like gluten-free, non-gmo, kosher, BRC, GFSI, and the like. Consumers now have confidence that the product they are buying that is certified vegan by BeVeg is fully risk-assessed from the supply chain, production line, to packaging, which brings unprecedented credibility to vegan claims," says Carissa Kranz, founding attorney and CEO of BeVeg International. Ms. Kranz is a vegan from birth, a prominent attorney in North America and regular national television legal expert.

"The BeVeg vegan standard ensures a global approach specific to vegan values, with focused content, specialized technical training, and applied techniques. Other certifications are of generic approach. This ultimately meets existing consumer expectations," says Dave McGee, Chief Compliance Officer. Mr. McGee is educated in Food Science and Technology, a registered BRC/GFSI auditor in the U.K., and considered the leading (and perhaps only) vegan food safety consultant in the world.

ISO/IEC 17067:2013 describes the fundamentals of product certification and provides guidelines for understanding, developing, operating or maintaining certification schemes for products, processes, and services. It is intended for use by all with an interest in product certification as a conformity assessment program.

ISO/IEC 17065:2012 sets out the requirements for bodies certifying products, processes, and services as a conformity assessment.

Currently, the word vegan is not legally defined and vegan claims are not held accountable. BeVeg is managed by law firm, and the BeVeg vegan standard builds upon existing vegan expectations and certifications as the firm lobbies for vegan law globally, specifically vegan label law, under existing consumer protection laws.

The BeVeg vegan standard and accompanying global vegan trademark is available for certification bodies and auditors globally to be trained on. If you have a vegan product, you can make your claim official at www.beveg.com.

BeVeg Law Firm
BevVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Breaking News - BeVeg Revolutionizes Vegan Label Claims and Vegan Certification, Globally! CEO Carissa Kranz & Compliance Officer Dave McGee Explain Why BeVeg!

You just read:

Vegan Certification Firm -- BeVeg -- Revolutionizes Vegan Labeling Globally with ISO Accreditation.

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
BeVeg Law Firm
BevVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
Company/Organization
BeVeg International
3801 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 33410
United States
+1 202-996-7999
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

More From This Author
Vegan Certification Firm -- BeVeg -- Revolutionizes Vegan Labeling Globally with ISO Accreditation.
Plant strength Performance Certifies Vegan
PLNT BURGER’S 7TH STORE OPENING IN WHOLE FOODS, VEGAN CERTIFIED BY BEVEG
View All Stories From This Author