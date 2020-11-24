Dreaming Donuts LA's Funnest Weekly Creative Writing Contest for Kids Launches
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring fun creative writing contest to inspire awesome kids; and rewarding best entries with gift cards for LA's best donut shops.
Participate in fun creative contest and enjoy donuts for good!”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to help create, fund, and lead fun love work programs.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
The Weekly Fun Foodie Kids Contest 'Dreaming Donuts' launches on December 1st, 2020. Takes kids 10 minutes of fun work to participate and complete.
R4G is rewarding every week the most inspiring and thought provoking entry (one entry and one reward) with a $10 gift card to LA's Best Donut Shop (kids who win choose reward).
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We inspire kids to use their talent for good. Participate in our fun creative writing contest, and enjoy donuts for good. Special thanks to Monique Morrison for inspiring Dreaming Donuts."
How Awesome Kids Participate in Fun
1. Kids live in LA and attend Middle School School.
2. Entries are hand printed, parents take pictures and email entries to sara(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.
3. Every week there is a new subject to write about (takes kids 10 minutes to participate and complete).
Carlos Cymerman, "In life...you get...what you give...inspire your kids to participate today, love work, and party for good."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We create, inspire, and lead work programs to improve the quality of life for families. www.WeLoveWorkPrograms.com. R4G is on a fun mission to help raise $25,000 thru placements for Paid Summer Gigs for Kids.
In Summer 2021, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Fun Paid Gigs for Kids. Following on the success of our community project, 'Kids Get Paid to Eat' learn work habits, and grow from within. The creative summer gigs are perfect for talented 7th and 8th graders, who love to work, learn positive habits, and have fun. Yes, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring paid gigs for kids to work remotely from their home in LA. www.SummerGigs4Kids.com
Love to Help Kids and Enjoy Exclusive Rewards, Join Recruiting for Good Referral Program to do both. 'Simply introduce a company hiring professional staff, once company hires professional from our staffing agency, and we earn a finder's fee.' R4G rewards $500 exclusive gift card. With your help, We Fund FUN Summer Gigs for Kids to Love Work and Prepare for Life. www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
Monique Morrison, the creative curator and founder of Still Standing Pictures, is an avid storyteller. She passionately creates compelling life stories for the film and television industry to reveal our interconnected humanity. And when a job is well done...she always rewards herself with donuts! To learn more about Monique visit https://www.lsu.edu/research/news/2020/0902-feltustaylor.php
