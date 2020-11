Westech Industrial Inc. and Hydramotion Ltd. Announce New Partnership

Helping industry clients get a precise understanding of what is happening to their product at a microscopic level

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westech Industrial and Hydramotion Ltd. are pleased to announce effective immediately that Westech Industrial is now an authorized distributor of Hydramotion’ s In-Line, Online, Portable and Process Viscometers Canada Wide. The partnership will bring Hydramotion Viscometer Solutions and expertise to a wide range of industry clients including Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Pulp & Paper, Resins & Adhesives, Water & Wastewater, Power, Chemical & Petro Chemical, and Pharmaceuticals all across Canada.At Westech quality is the cornerstone of our approach to business and a strong commitment to providing our customers with superior customer service, responsive technical support and rapid product availability. We believe Hydramotion’ s outstanding reputation and high standards of reliability and accuracy in their products will provide our clients with access to world-class performance. Our partnership will enhance service levels throughout Canada through additional technical support, supply chain efficiencies, and greater overall access to Hydramotion’ s products.About Westech Industrial Inc.For over fifty years Westech industrial has been the leading provider of innovative analytical equipment, process control and instrumentation solutions to a wide range of industries to help make their operations more efficient, productive and a safer place to work. Our expertise and product portfolio includes; analytical measurement, biogas solutions, instrumentation, fire and gas solutions, instrument and process valves, variable frequency drives and power solutions.For more information, please visit westech-ind.comAbout Hydramotion LtdHydramotion Ltd. was founded over 25 years ago and started working with a multi-national producer of premium food additives to resolve their real-time viscosity issues which would enable them to ensure the quality production of their products. The outcome was the XL7 process viscometer which re-defined the standards of on-line viscosity measurement. Since the XL7 range, Hydramotion has expanded, developed and refined their viscometers and now serves thousands of customers in over 80 countries.For more information please visit hydramotion.com