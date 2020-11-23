Westech Industrial Inc. and Hydramotion Ltd. Announce New Partnership
Helping industry clients get a precise understanding of what is happening to their product at a microscopic levelCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westech Industrial and Hydramotion Ltd. are pleased to announce effective immediately that Westech Industrial is now an authorized distributor of Hydramotion’ s In-Line, Online, Portable and Process Viscometers Canada Wide. The partnership will bring Hydramotion Viscometer Solutions and expertise to a wide range of industry clients including Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Pulp & Paper, Resins & Adhesives, Water & Wastewater, Power, Chemical & Petro Chemical, and Pharmaceuticals all across Canada.
At Westech quality is the cornerstone of our approach to business and a strong commitment to providing our customers with superior customer service, responsive technical support and rapid product availability. We believe Hydramotion’ s outstanding reputation and high standards of reliability and accuracy in their products will provide our clients with access to world-class performance. Our partnership will enhance service levels throughout Canada through additional technical support, supply chain efficiencies, and greater overall access to Hydramotion’ s products.
About Westech Industrial Inc.
For over fifty years Westech industrial has been the leading provider of innovative analytical equipment, process control and instrumentation solutions to a wide range of industries to help make their operations more efficient, productive and a safer place to work. Our expertise and product portfolio includes; analytical measurement, biogas solutions, instrumentation, fire and gas solutions, instrument and process valves, variable frequency drives and power solutions.
For more information, please visit westech-ind.com
About Hydramotion Ltd
Hydramotion Ltd. was founded over 25 years ago and started working with a multi-national producer of premium food additives to resolve their real-time viscosity issues which would enable them to ensure the quality production of their products. The outcome was the XL7 process viscometer which re-defined the standards of on-line viscosity measurement. Since the XL7 range, Hydramotion has expanded, developed and refined their viscometers and now serves thousands of customers in over 80 countries.
For more information please visit hydramotion.com
Westech Marketing
WESTECH INDUSTRIAL LTD
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn