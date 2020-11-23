Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,345 in the last 365 days.

Westech Industrial Inc. and Hydramotion Ltd. Announce New Partnership

Helping industry clients get a precise understanding of what is happening to their product at a microscopic level

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westech Industrial and Hydramotion Ltd. are pleased to announce effective immediately that Westech Industrial is now an authorized distributor of Hydramotion’ s In-Line, Online, Portable and Process Viscometers Canada Wide. The partnership will bring Hydramotion Viscometer Solutions and expertise to a wide range of industry clients including Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Pulp & Paper, Resins & Adhesives, Water & Wastewater, Power, Chemical & Petro Chemical, and Pharmaceuticals all across Canada.

At Westech quality is the cornerstone of our approach to business and a strong commitment to providing our customers with superior customer service, responsive technical support and rapid product availability. We believe Hydramotion’ s outstanding reputation and high standards of reliability and accuracy in their products will provide our clients with access to world-class performance. Our partnership will enhance service levels throughout Canada through additional technical support, supply chain efficiencies, and greater overall access to Hydramotion’ s products.

About Westech Industrial Inc.
For over fifty years Westech industrial has been the leading provider of innovative analytical equipment, process control and instrumentation solutions to a wide range of industries to help make their operations more efficient, productive and a safer place to work. Our expertise and product portfolio includes; analytical measurement, biogas solutions, instrumentation, fire and gas solutions, instrument and process valves, variable frequency drives and power solutions.

For more information, please visit westech-ind.com

About Hydramotion Ltd
Hydramotion Ltd. was founded over 25 years ago and started working with a multi-national producer of premium food additives to resolve their real-time viscosity issues which would enable them to ensure the quality production of their products. The outcome was the XL7 process viscometer which re-defined the standards of on-line viscosity measurement. Since the XL7 range, Hydramotion has expanded, developed and refined their viscometers and now serves thousands of customers in over 80 countries.

For more information please visit hydramotion.com

Westech Marketing
WESTECH INDUSTRIAL LTD
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Westech Industrial Inc. and Hydramotion Ltd. Announce New Partnership

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.