Canadian Retailer London Drugs Guarantees Best Prices in Canada on Black Friday, Cyber Monday & Through Holiday Season
Shop early and locally to avoid an ‘IOU’ Christmas: Curbside pickup and direct delivery available from your local London Drugs
While many retailers have eliminated price matching, we know it is important now our customers feel confident they are getting the very best price and value for the things they want and need.”RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Canadian retailer London Drugs is offering deep discounts in a wide variety of categories, from tech and kitchen appliances to health and beauty - to help Canadians stretch their budgets. On top of the sales offered in stores and online, London Drugs guarantees the lowest price in Canada as part of its London Drugs Price Match Guarantee. The company will match any Canadian retailer’s advertised price on identical products for up to 30 days – including advertised prices on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and throughout the holidays.
— Clint Mahlman, London Drugs President and Chief Operating Officer
“While many retailers have eliminated price matching, we know it is important now, more than ever before, our customers feel confident they are getting the very best price and value for the things they want and need,” said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs President and Chief Operating Officer. Customers don’t want to shop at multiple retailer locations during the pandemic, they want to shop with a retailer who will take care of them on their initial shopping trip, a retailer they can trust and will be there for after sales service.. “At London Drugs we guarantee the best price on products purchased in-store and online and by shopping locally, any in-store return is simple and moments away with no refund delays or postage required. We are extending our period of returns and exchanges this holiday season – making it easier than ever for customers to shop with confidence. With any purchase made up until December 25, 2020, we will take back customer returns until January 9, 2021. We’re doing everything possible to make it easier for Canadians to get their shopping done safely, locally and conveniently from a retailer they know and trust right in their own community.”
In the retail business 75 years in Canada, this pandemic year in particular, London Drugs is encouraging customers to take advantage of curbside pick-up options or pickup in store when shopping online to ensure they receive their holiday orders in time, while also minimizing time spent in stores during the hectic holiday season. Customers can order online at LondonDrugs.com, wait for an email notification, then pick up at their preferred London Drugs location.
“Clicking has replaced camping out when it comes to holiday deal shopping,” said Mahlman. “Whether customers are collecting their purchases at curbside pickup or getting direct delivery to their home, or sending to another family and friend’s home, our stores are working hard to help our customers safely get the products they need, at the right prices, from a local Canadian retailer who supports Canadian products they trust.”
Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, customers are encouraged to get an early start on their Christmas shopping, lessening the demand during the holiday crunch time and ensuring the best selection of the most coveted items. London Drugs offers same-day delivery in most Western Canadian markets. Without any membership fee, when ordering by 1 pm, customers will receive their online orders the same day.
Mahlman adds, “By shopping early, you can avoid the last-minute shopping rush. Doing so will help prevent an ‘I.O.U Christmas’ disappointment and keep everyone from customers to store staff and delivery drivers safe over the holiday shopping season.”
London Drugs is adapting its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year to expand the length of time customers have to reap the rewards of the deals. The sale starts at LondonDrugs.com at 6 pm PST on Thursday, November 26, in store on Friday, November 27th and runs until Wednesday, December 2.
With its Price Match Guarantee, London Drugs will have the lowest prices in Canada on the most coveted gift items and everyday essentials. Customers can enjoy up to 70 per cent off on items throughout the store including:
• Oster All-in-One Coffee Maker: Reg $349.99, now $99.99 (save ~71%)
• Skullcandy Venue Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones: Reg $239.99, now $99.99 (save ~58%)
• Braven Flye Sport Rush True Wireless Earbuds: Reg $129.99, now $49.99 (save ~62%)
• Philips 6000 Series Cordless Shaver - Blue: Reg $129.99, now $64.99 (save 50%)
• Philips Sonicare 4500 Protective Clean Electric Tooth Brush: Reg $99.99, now $49.99 (save 50%)
• JBL Tune 115TWS True Wireless Earbuds - Black: Reg $99.99, now $49.99 (save 50%)
• Cuisinart Toaster Oven - Stainless Steel: Reg $129.99, now $64.99 (save 50%)
• Google Nest Mini Voice Assistant Speaker: Reg $69.99, now $35.99 (save ~ 49%)
o Google Nest Mini Voice Assistant Speaker - 2 Pack - Chalk: Reg: $129.99, now $69.99 (save ~ 46%)
• SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker: Reg $119.99, now $69.99 (save ~42%)
• Instant Pot Duo Nova Cooker - 8qt: Reg $169.99, now $99.99 (save ~41%)
• Asus C204EE Chromebook with Zagg Foam Gadget Cleaning Kit: Reg $339.98, now $199.98 (save ~41%)
• LG 65-in 4K UHD TruMotion 240 Smart TV with webOS: Reg $1699.99, now $999.99 (save ~40%)
• Revlon Pro Collection Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer: Reg $64.99, now $44.99 (save ~31%)
• Purex Bathroom Tissue (select products, 12 double rolls) or Scotties Facial Tissues (6 pack) are $4.99 each
Safely Shopping at London Drugs
Since the onset of COVID-19, London Drugs has made safety in stores its highest priority, ramping up physical distancing measures, implementing hourly sanitization procedures, decreasing store occupancy limits and installing plexiglass barriers, and employees wearing masks. The company has constructed outdoor coverings in some locations to protect customers from inclement weather if lineups occur outside stores due to in-store physical distancing protocols.
“Taking care of our customers and keeping our communities safe remains our top priority” says Mahlman. “Ahead of the holiday shopping season, pandemic-related safety protocols at London Drugs are paramount. If you visit your local London Drugs, please help us by maintaining physical distance, wearing a mask and washing your hands thoroughly before, during and after you visit. And please stay home if you have any signs of illness or have been exposed to someone who has.”
