The Judicial Nominating Committee has received applications from nine attorneys to fill the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Laurie Fontaine.
They are Kari M. Agotness, Devils Lake, Kelley Marie Riley Cole, Grafton, Erik Alberto Escarramán, Fargo, Rebecca L. Flanders, St. Thomas, Robert C. Fleming, Cavalier, Joshua E. Frey, Cando, Daniel Alexander Gulya, Bismarck, Ryan J. Hestbeck, Bismarck, and Sarah M. Kyte, East Grand Forks, Minn.
Under N.D.C.C. 27-25-03 the committee is required to submit a list of no more than seven nominees for appointment to the governor.
Nine attorneys apply for Northeast Judicial District vacancy
