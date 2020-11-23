Auto/Mate Launches Recommended Services to Drive Fixed-Ops Revenue
Robust, profit-boosting enhancement ensures fixed-ops departments never miss an opportunity to upsell recommended services
This functionality comes at an important time for dealers everywhere”ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto/Mate, a business unit of DealerSocket, today introduced Recommended Services, a new, complimentary upgrade for users of its Dealer Management System (DMS)’s Service Merchandising Module.
— Tony Graham, EVP and GM of DealerSocket’s Auto/Mate
Recommended Services enables both service advisors and technicians to suggest additional work for an open Repair Order (RO). Through the same module, the parts department seamlessly adds parts pricing, enabling service advisors to quickly present accurate upsell opportunities to customers in their service drive.
“Our focus is on simplifying workflows, dealership profitability, and enhancing our customers’ businesses. What we want to be is an enabler,” said DealerSocket Chief Product and Technology Officer Alok Tyagi. “Recommended services is an example of that, enabling our dealers to capitalize on a key profit center.”
When approved by the service customer, the recommendations get added to the RO as additional repair lines. When declined, they are added to the customer’s print-ready RO invoice for future reference and automatically saved to the customer’s record in the DMS for future presentation.
“This functionality comes at an important time for dealers everywhere,” said Tony Graham, executive vice president and general manager of DealerSocket’s Auto/Mate. “As dealers across the country lean on fixed-ops revenue during the pandemic, they need an easy and convenient way to present recommended services and previously declined services to ensure upsell opportunities aren’t missed.”
About DealerSocket
DealerSocket is a leading provider of software for the automotive industry, offering a suite of seamlessly integrated products to help dealers sell and service vehicles more profitably while improving their customers’ experience. DealerSocket’s suite of products gives dealers of all sizes advanced Customer Relationship Management (CRM), innovative Digital Retail, Marketing and Websites, robust Vehicle Inventory Management, insightful Analytics Reporting, and solutions to streamline dealer operations such as Desking, Credit Reporting, Compliance, an independent-geared Dealer Management System (DMS), as well as Auto/Mate, a leader in DMS. DealerSocket serves more than 9,000 dealerships and 300,000 users. DealerSocket’s software has helped its customers sell more than 100 million vehicles throughout its history. For more information, visit DealerSocket.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
About Auto/Mate
Auto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPS® is a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,600 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards. Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,600 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.
