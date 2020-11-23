Stralak Resources Inc. Announces Change in Management
NEWS RELEASE
Toronto, ON, November 23, 2020 – Stralak Resources Inc. (“Stralak” or the "Company") has announced that, effective immediately, Robert Gartenberg, David Abrahams, and David R. Croutch have resigned from the board of directors. Robert Gartenberg has also resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company would like to thank them for their valuable contributions to the Company and wish them every success in their future endeavors.
The Company is pleased to announce that Aaron Meckler, Daniel Talkins and Michael Meckler have been appointed to the board of directors to fill the foregoing vacancy. Aaron Meckler has also been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
About Stralak
The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities.
For additional information:
Aaron Meckler
CEO, CFO & Director
Telephone: 647 502-3558
Email: aaron@amukacapital.com
