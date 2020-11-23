Investors Bank Opens Williamsburg Branch and Brings New Way of Personal and Business Banking to Brooklyn
Investors Bank’s new Williamsburg branch at 236 Broadway features an “open environment” interior. Located near the Marcy Avenue subway station, in the branch’s universal bankers meet with their clients in a banking pod areas..
Investors Bank’s Hakki Hacikadiroglu, a universal banker, demonstrates the advanced tablet PC that is used to serve clients at the new Williamsburg branch in Brooklyn.
Branch Forms Alliances with Two Neighborhood Nonprofits – Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Church and Satmar Bikur Cholim
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investors Bank opened its Williamsburg branch to introduce the community to a new way of doing their personal and business banking. The Williamsburg branch, Investors' 20th branch in Brooklyn, is located at 236 Broadway near the Marcy Avenue subway station.
Clients who open an Investors YourStyle® Plus Checking account at the Williamsburg branch may earn up to $350, and access such premium features as mobile phone protection, credit monitoring, identify theft protection. and mobile couponing. For full account benefits and requirements refer to the Guide To Benefits.
Investors is a full-service commercial bank that grows deep roots in the communities it serves. The Williamsburg branch has already formed alliances with the historic Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Church and Satmar Bikur Cholim, a local nonprofit that has served the Jewish community since the early 1950s. When a client opens a deposit account at the Williamsburg branch, Investors will donate $25 to one of the two organizations on the customer’s behalf.
The Williamsburg branch features an open-office design with convenient banking pods instead of a traditional teller platform and private offices. The branch’s universal bankers use PC tablets to quickly complete a wide range of transactions from simple to more complex for both consumers and businesses. Universal bankers also provide local companies with Investors’ banking products that include business checking accounts, online and mobile banking, treasury management services, fraud prevention, lines of credit, and term loans.
The branch team can assist clients with getting started on Investors’ robust online and mobile banking products. The mobile banking app gives consumers the flexibility to conveniently view their transactions, pay bills, transfer funds, deposits checks, and much more. Customers can also find out how to use Mobile Wallet, send money using Zelle®, and earn uChoose Rewards. The branch is also supported by a team of specialists in mortgages and wealth management, as well as business banking.
In announcing the branch opening, Investors Bank CEO Kevin Cummings said, “We’re bringing a new banking experience to Williamsburg that combines one-on-one client relationships with businesses and consumers with our innovative, mobile and online banking capabilities. Our new branch meets the needs of the many generations of people who live and work in the neighborhood. We invite you to come visit our team, and I’m sure you’ll realize that Investors is the right bank for you personally or for your business.”
Mr. Cummings explained that like every Investors’ branch, the team in Williamsburg has implemented safety guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and the bank is following CDC guidance as well as state and local regulations. Customers and employees are required to wear masks inside the branch. Scheduling an appointment before going to the branch is always recommended.
The Williamsburg location is Investors’ 49th branch in New York City and on Long Island. The branch hours are from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Wednesday and Friday; on Thursday from 9 am to 6 pm and on Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm. The branch’s ATM is available 24/7, and there is a night depository.
For more details about the Williamsburg branch, contact Investors' Vice President and Retail District Manager Roni Shoyfer at 212-401-0725.
About Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Church
The historic Mount Carmel-Annunciation Church, located at 259 North Fifth Street, has served the Williamsburg community for more than 130 years. Rev. Msgr. Jamie J. Gigantiello is the pastor of the congregation, which provides a wide range of key services to residents of the local neighborhood and families across Brooklyn.
About Satmar Bikur Cholim
Satmar Bikur Cholim’s top priority is helping families that are struggling to care for a sick family member, especially when the caregiver is spending long periods of time away from home at a healthcare facility. Satmar Bikur Cholim is located at 545 Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg.
About Investors Bank
Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service commercial bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With more than $26 billion in assets and a network of over150 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan and treasury management products for consumers and businesses. In 2020, Newsweek named Investors Bank the “Best Big Bank in New Jersey.” Investors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.
