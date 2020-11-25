VIIcode brings its “Oxygen Care Journey" to the National Exhibition and Convention Center
VIIcode opened an exclusive eye oxygen care spa experience in CIIE. It showcases our products and services to friends all over the world.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The much-anticipated 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened at the National Exhibition and Convention Center on November 5th; as an important platform for strengthening the development of global economic and trade cooperation, the CIIE continues to forge ahead in the footsteps of the past two sessions without forgetting its original purpose. From the first day, well-known brands from around the world appear at the CIIE one after another, the most eye-catching of which is VIIcode, a brand from the United States providing oxygen care for the skin around the eyes. VIIcode is bringing its latest "Oxygen Care Journey" back to China again after participating in the CIIE for the first time last year. A beautiful oxygen skin care journey will adorn the entire National Exhibition and Convention Center.
As a key brand invited to the CIIE, VIIcode opened an exclusive eye oxygen care spa experience hall in the exhibition area. This experience hall will continue to showcase our products and services to friends all over the world just like last year, sharing the concept of oxygen protection with everyone. What’s different this year is a brand new design for VIIcode's CIIE experience hall, providing ample visual enjoyment and giving each consumer the most direct skin experience through a full range of product upgrades.
VIIcode is a powerful brand with a long history focusing on oxygen care for the skin around the eyes. VIIcode's nighttime oxygen eye mask, T2 oxygen eye cream version O3.0, dark circle lightening oxygen eye mask, and other products will all be presented in the experience hall at this CIIE, so everyone can experience them personally. Of these, the newly upgraded T2 oxygen eye cream version O3.0 is undoubtedly one of the most eye-catching items in the entire expo. As the enchanted key to unlock beautiful dreams, the T2 oxygen eye cream version O3.0 relies on a unique "T2" mortar extraction process where two forms of active oxygen magically cooperate with the high-tech extraction process, effectively repelling puffiness and eye bags and refreshing your bright, clear eyes; enriched with healing elements from the Amazon, it enhances your oxygen absorption capacity so red blood cells provide enough energy to heal all the skin around your eye. Let the traces of time on your skin vanish and give the skin around your eyes new life!
Our "Oxygen Care Journey" aims to promote our brand concept and product knowledge for consumers around the world so everyone’s face can display the healthiest, most natural, and most beautiful skin. We look forward to completing this beautiful “Oxygen Care Journey” with you!
