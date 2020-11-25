VIICode sets foot in the Global market with the attendance at the CIIE 2020
The company celebrates its successful participation at the CIIENEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIICode, a New York-based cosmetic and beauty company, celebrates its successful participation at the China International Import Expo 2020, setting their presence in the International market, held from November 5 to November 10, 2020, in Shanghai.
“VIIcode is proud to be part of the China International Import Expo 2020. We’ll definitely attend the 4th CIIE next year,” the company already announces.
The event's attendance is aligned with the company's strategic plan of expanding its market in the near future. The event promotes global trade and world economic growth, facilitating countries and regions worldwide to strengthen economic cooperation and exchanges.
Using modern scientific research technology, rare plants and safe ingredients, carefully selected, VIIcode is a top SPA oxygen protection brand. The skincare company understands the importance of being present in Global events, one of the best ways to keep up to date with new technologies and the latest innovations in the sector.
VIIcode specializes in professional eye care products that enhance eyes' oxygen absorption capacity, promoting blood circulation around the eyes, improving dark circles, puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles, and other eye skin problems.
"Our product is based on the notion that oxygen is essential for the formation of new cells, and when the skin receives the right amount of oxygen, healthy skin will develop as a result. We use ecological plant oxygen extracts to repair the skin around eyes to prevent wrinkles, crow's feet, and similar issues."
Based in New York City, VII Beauty LLC is the manufacturer of cosmetic and beauty products with an ancient history. Developed from the "Ageless Mystery" original secret formula crafted by a legendary 18th-century alchemist and early dermatologist Byrne Victor, the company has transformed Victor's original mixture into an entire line of highly effective professional skincare products that can be enjoyed by women everywhere. VIIcode offers free standard shipping via USPS on all domestic orders.
