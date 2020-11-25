VIIcode and CIIE: What is "Bountifulness"? Only "Beauty" explained it
CIIE2020 held at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center. VIIcode attended the 3rd China International Import Expo.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Beauty” is the most elegant visual product of everything in the world, and "Beauty" is the noble quality that embraces everything without losing its conation. "Bountifulness includes "beauty", and "beauty" interprets "Bountifulness", both of which are the most advanced enjoyment and the most highly noble pursuit. When the professional eye skincare brand VIIcode enters the CIIE, it must be a perfect encounter between "Beauty" and "Bountifulness".
From 5th to 10th of November, the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) held at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center. At that time, all the enterprises who were invited to participate in the exhibition would target at the international advanced level and serve as the majority of Chinese consumers. For it provides the most cutting-edge quality products and innovative brands of the world.
As the world leader in skincare brands, VIIcode is also honored to participate in the CIIE, and appears in the beautiful metropolis and the city of Shanghai with nearly 500 companies from more than 40 countries and regions around the world. At the exhibition, VIIcode will share the natural, safe, specific oxygen protection experience with consumers, and will also allow more consumers to experience the mystery of VIIcode oxygen protection through special experience, revealing it to the Eastern Country with the beautiful "veil" from the Western royal family.
VIIcode is the world's largest oxygen eye specialist, a brand with 200 years of skincare history, and the first brand to apply the concept of "oxygen skin" to skincare products. The philosophy advocated by VIIcode explained the value is that the beauty of women lies on our target value. The most sophisticated techniques are often based on the simplest and original principles. Therefore, VIIcode has actually been focused on this value for 200 years to recall woman's skin memories, as if each woman could return to the age of youth, and maintains the youthful appearance forever.
For the CIIE, VIIcode comes for beauty, and it also brings beauty, which will consistently own its brand and products. In this big family, as its "fraternity", we learn the most advanced technology and the most cutting-edge innovation in the world today, constantly strengthen itself to keep pace with the age and pursue its steps farther and farther on the road of beauty.
