VIIcode, the professional eye skin care brand, led off at the 3rd China International Import Expo

VIIcode was invited to participate in the CIIE for the second time, sharing its special new oxygen care experience with friends all over the world.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 5, the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) was grandly opened at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center. As a large platform for international economic and trade exchanges and cooperation, the CIIE has attracted the attention of enterprises and consumers all over the world. VIIcode , an eye skincare brand from the United States, was also invited to participate in the CIIE for the second time, sharing its special new oxygen care experience with friends all over the world.VIIcode is an eye oxygen care brand with a century of development history, and its aerobic skin care products have broken away the restriction of eye care in the market. Through the power of nature, that incorporates more natural, healthy essence and nutrients. In each product where reshapes the beauty of the skin, and makes eye skincare, customized eye skin care becomes a new fashion trend.For the CIIE, VIIcode opened up an exclusive eye oxygen care SPA experience hall in the exhibition area to provide friends from all over the world who would come and experience it. At the same time, its full line of products embrace oxygen eye patch, oxygen eye cream, oxygen eye dew and other dozens of products collectively appeared in the experience hall, by showing the customized oxygen protection experience for testing in the future , and more consumers will enjoy the skin oxygen protection, furthermore, the beauty and confidence will come one day.For a long time, VIIcode has been focusing on product research and development and strives to popularize more creative and personalized products and services to every friend who pursues beauty. Coming to the CIIE for the second time, VIIcode will share their unique and highly-end oxygen care technology again, put more endless vitality into the skin caring, and open up a path of oxygen care that benefits everyone.To learn more about the company: www.VIIcode.com