Taskenator: Putting the FREE Back into FREElancing - Amidst COVID-19 Offering a FREE Platform
The easy to use platform offers freelancers, and those who are out of work due to COVID-19, to earn an income without paying the platform fee percentage associated with other memberships allowing the freelancer retain all of their income.
Taskenator also offers to companies looking to hire, a group based opportunity, which makes it easier to create tasks - then connecting them to trusted experts worldwide.
Taskenator helps small business and start-ups save money by adopting a project-based approach to get Tasks done.
Taskenator is an international freelancing marketplace connecting reliable freelancers as well as savvy clientele globally that quickly provides job opportunities for freelancers by eradicating the 9-5 work model, giving them a more balanced and flexible work-life.
Created by Sonia Green specifically for helping the Gig economy earn income and assist them in adapting to the massive changes forced upon them by the current global pandemic, Taskenator is also helping small businesses and start-ups save money from hiring permanent employees, paying recruitment fees and associated overhead costs.
Taskenator takes the utmost delight in supporting its customers with an innovative platform dedicated to helping them every step of the way, from a variety of categories, including Websites, IT & Software, Mobile Phones & Computing, Design Media & Architecture, Engineering & Science, Data Entry & Admin, Sales & Marketing, Online Tutoring, as well as Writing & Content.
“I’m excited to provide an online marketplace that enables businesses to get work done on a project basis, thereby saving them money, while also creating an avenue to assist Freelancers and American workers laid off due to COVID-19, to continue to earn money,” said Green.
The freelance community has seen massive shifts with the sudden drastic changes that the Coronavirus pandemic has forced upon the world. So it should no longer come as a surprise that a massive rise of efforts in an attempt to assist those looking for work and those needing to hire adapt to the current situation.
Green went onto say, “We are a Freelance company for Freelancers, and as such, we practice what we preach. To date, Taskenator has only ever employed Freelancers, and we plan to keep it that way”.
Taskenator was created when Green experienced the difficulties and complexities of booking a job while she was temporarily living overseas. She had started a business where she would receive job requests from Realtors to inspect rental properties before the tenant moved in. After they moved out, Green would then book the contractors to do the inspection.
Green had realized the process was long and required far too many phone calls between the Realtor, Landlord/tenant, and the consultants. Green had also noticed that the consultants were the ones that did most of the work yet got the least amount of pay (after the Realtor and company got their cut).
It was here that the strong need for a better way came to fruition by not only eliminating the numerous phone calls, but cutting out the middleman and helping the consultants earn what they had deserved. Green’s vision rolled into the formation of the online platform for businesses to spend money on projects that deliver the most value for their enterprise.
After receiving many requests for adding other job items to the platform, Green realized that the sky was the limit for the development of her project, and the support and assistance could expand to help others.
From there on out, the company focused on delivering a product with the same name to market, therefore giving birth to the current Taskenator people all know today.
About Taskenator:
Taskenator is an international freelancing marketplace connecting reliable freelancers as well as savvy clientele globally. It is one that quickly provides job opportunities for freelancers by eradicating the 9-5 work model, and instead giving them a more balanced and flexible work-life. The revolutionary platform helps freelancers retain a higher percentage of their income. Taskenator takes the utmost delight in supporting its customers with an innovative platform dedicated to helping them every step of the way, from a variety of categories, including Websites, IT & Software, Mobile Phones & Computing, Design Media & Architecture, Engineering & Science, Data Entry & Admin, Sales & Marketing, Online Tutoring, as well as Writing & Content.
For more information, visit www.taskenator.com and follow Taskenator on social media at Twitter @Taskenator_Ltd; or on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @Taskenator.
For media inquiries, interviews, and appearance requests, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR (949) 463-6383 or kelly@bennettunlimitedpr.com.
Kelly Bennett
Bennett Unlimited PR
+1 949-463-6383
