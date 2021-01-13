Taskenator: Putting the FREE Back into FREElancing - Amidst COVID-19 Offering a FREE Platform

The easy to use platform offers freelancers, and those who are out of work due to COVID-19, to earn an income without paying the platform fee percentage associated with other memberships allowing the freelancer retain all of their income.

The easy to use platform offers freelancers, and those who are out of work due to COVID-19, to earn an income without paying the platform fee percentage associated with other memberships allowing the freelancer retain all of their income.

Taskenator also offers to companies looking to hire, a group based opportunity, which makes it easier to create tasks - then connecting them to trusted experts worldwide.  

Taskenator also offers to companies looking to hire, a group based opportunity, which makes it easier to create tasks - then connecting them to trusted experts worldwide.  

Taskenator helps small business and start-ups save money by adopting a project-based approach to get Tasks done.

Taskenator helps small business and start-ups save money by adopting a project-based approach to get Tasks done.

Taskenator is an international freelancing marketplace connecting reliable freelancers as well as savvy clientele globally that quickly provides job opportunities for freelancers by eradicating the 9-5 work model, giving them a more balanced and flexible work-life.

Taskenator is an international freelancing marketplace connecting reliable freelancers as well as savvy clientele globally that quickly provides job opportunities for freelancers by eradicating the 9-5 work model, giving them a more balanced and flexible work-life.

Taskenator is also helping small businesses and start-ups save money from hiring permanent employees, paying recruitment fees and associated overhead costs. 

Taskenator is also helping small businesses and start-ups save money from hiring permanent employees, paying recruitment fees and associated overhead costs. 

Taskenator helps small business and start-ups save money by adopting a project-based approach to get Tasks done.

We are a Freelance company for Freelancers, and as such, we practice what we preach. To date, Taskenator has only ever employed Freelancers, and we plan to keep it that way.”
— Sonia Green, Founder Taskenator
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taskenator is proud to announce the launch of its innovative and revolutionary online platform dedicated to both freelancers as well as small or start-up businesses.

Created by Sonia Green specifically for helping the Gig economy earn income and assist them in adapting to the massive changes forced upon them by the current global pandemic, Taskenator is also helping small businesses and start-ups save money from hiring permanent employees, paying recruitment fees and associated overhead costs.

The easy to use platform offers freelancers, and those who are out of work due to COVID-19, to earn an income without paying the platform fee percentage associated with other memberships allowing the freelancer retain all of their income.

Taskenator also offers to companies looking to hire, a group based opportunity, which makes it easier to create tasks - then connecting them to trusted experts worldwide.

Taskenator takes the utmost delight in supporting its customers with an innovative platform dedicated to helping them every step of the way, from a variety of categories, including Websites, IT & Software, Mobile Phones & Computing, Design Media & Architecture, Engineering & Science, Data Entry & Admin, Sales & Marketing, Online Tutoring, as well as Writing & Content.

“I’m excited to provide an online marketplace that enables businesses to get work done on a project basis, thereby saving them money, while also creating an avenue to assist Freelancers and American workers laid off due to COVID-19, to continue to earn money,” said Green.

The freelance community has seen massive shifts with the sudden drastic changes that the Coronavirus pandemic has forced upon the world. So it should no longer come as a surprise that a massive rise of efforts in an attempt to assist those looking for work and those needing to hire adapt to the current situation.

Green went onto say, “We are a Freelance company for Freelancers, and as such, we practice what we preach. To date, Taskenator has only ever employed Freelancers, and we plan to keep it that way”.

Taskenator was created when Green experienced the difficulties and complexities of booking a job while she was temporarily living overseas. She had started a business where she would receive job requests from Realtors to inspect rental properties before the tenant moved in. After they moved out, Green would then book the contractors to do the inspection.

Green had realized the process was long and required far too many phone calls between the Realtor, Landlord/tenant, and the consultants. Green had also noticed that the consultants were the ones that did most of the work yet got the least amount of pay (after the Realtor and company got their cut).

It was here that the strong need for a better way came to fruition by not only eliminating the numerous phone calls, but cutting out the middleman and helping the consultants earn what they had deserved. Green’s vision rolled into the formation of the online platform for businesses to spend money on projects that deliver the most value for their enterprise.

After receiving many requests for adding other job items to the platform, Green realized that the sky was the limit for the development of her project, and the support and assistance could expand to help others.

From there on out, the company focused on delivering a product with the same name to market, therefore giving birth to the current Taskenator people all know today.

About Taskenator:
Taskenator is an international freelancing marketplace connecting reliable freelancers as well as savvy clientele globally. It is one that quickly provides job opportunities for freelancers by eradicating the 9-5 work model, and instead giving them a more balanced and flexible work-life. The revolutionary platform helps freelancers retain a higher percentage of their income. Taskenator takes the utmost delight in supporting its customers with an innovative platform dedicated to helping them every step of the way, from a variety of categories, including Websites, IT & Software, Mobile Phones & Computing, Design Media & Architecture, Engineering & Science, Data Entry & Admin, Sales & Marketing, Online Tutoring, as well as Writing & Content.

For more information, visit www.taskenator.com and follow Taskenator on social media at Twitter @Taskenator_Ltd; or on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @Taskenator.

For media inquiries, interviews, and appearance requests, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR (949) 463-6383 or kelly@bennettunlimitedpr.com.

Kelly Bennett
Bennett Unlimited PR
+1 949-463-6383
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Taskenator: Putting the FREE Back into FREElancing - Amidst COVID-19 Offering a FREE Platform

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kelly Bennett
Bennett Unlimited PR
+1 949-463-6383
Company/Organization
Bennett Unlimited PR
32051 Golden Lantern #E227
Laguna Niguel, California, 92677
United States
9494636383
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Bennett Unlimited PR is a Public Relations firm specializing in non-profits, community based organizations, individuals and new businesses. Through Media/Publicity Campaigns, Press Releases, Event Campaigns, Red Carpets, or Event Production - we bring years of experience and a diverse approach to setting others up for success. Sharing custom-tailored growth strategies with each client while writing “their” story for maximum media attention helps clients open doors and make things happen. Some of our clients have been seen on Inside Edition, HuffPost Live, Dr. Oz, CNN, The Morning Scramble, Getty Images, Huffington Post, PRPhotos.com, New York Magazine, KTLA, Good Day LA, MSNBC, The Morning Blend, OC Register, Orange Coast Magazine, Rivera Magazine and other news media Nationally and Internationally. Our press release distribution guarantees 40,000 Headline Impressions on the internet. Our work has garnered the attention of national and international press getting clients the deserved media attention for their product, event or cause. We take great pride in creating a unique growth approach to every client to yield the most productive results possible. Personalized service is what we are known for; we look out for our clients making sure they are at the events, red carpets, premiers etc. to be seen while introducing their brand to those who can elevate and create opportunities to further their awareness. From creating the "buzz" needed for your brand, walking the Red Carpet or pitching to our network of media, we can fit a package suitable to your needs and budget. Let us help you write your story...

http://www.bennettunlimitedPR.com

More From This Author
Taskenator: Putting the FREE Back into FREElancing - Amidst COVID-19 Offering a FREE Platform
Award Winning Author, Carmen Swick Launches Latest Book, Chomper My Bearded Dragon
Mobile App Provides Access to Charities and Tax Deductions for a New Generation of Donors: Micro-Philanthropists
View All Stories From This Author