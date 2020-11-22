Stonehill Selected as Top Change Management Consulting Firm

Stonehill announced today that Clutch, the leading ratings platform for service providers, selected the company as a Top Change Management Consulting Firm.

Change management is core to what we do and one of the unique strengths of the team” — Doug Pace, Founder and CEO of Stonehill

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced today that Clutch, the leading reviews and ratings platform for business service providers, has selected Stonehill as a Top Change Management Consulting Firm. The report published profiles on 91 change management firms and ranked Stonehill as number 32. Stonehill was the only firm headquartered in the state of Florida that was represented on the list.

The selection criteria for the top change management firms was based on several different factors including client feedback, online presence, and work quality. Firms on the list represented some of the most innovative global cities including Boston, Washington DC, Chicago, San Francisco, London, Milan, Paris, and Sydney.

Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn. They are considered to be the leading rating and review platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers.

Stonehill provides Change Management Consulting within its Optimize practice. It helps clients recognize exponential returns by improving customer experience, streamlining business processes, and organizing people based on proprietary factors. Stonehill’s innovative approach of combining Design Thinking with People Analytics has proven to be successful in designing, managing, and scaling high performance organizations.

Stonehill has experienced a recent increase in demand across all of its service offerings. The recent COVID pandemic has required organizations to shift from a centralized model to a remote workforce, change how they go to market, and rethink future business strategies.

“Our team helps companies to drive innovation and create sustainable results,” said Doug Pace, Founder and CEO of Stonehill. “Change management is core to what we do and one of the unique strengths of the team.”

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.

About Clutch

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

