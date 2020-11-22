Williston Barracks//I-89 Exit 14 Crash 11/21/20
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A104734
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Marchand
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 11/21/2020 at approximately 10:42 AM
STREET: I-89 South
TOWN: South Burlington
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 89.15
WEATHER: Dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Mary Buckley
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi
VEHICLE MODEL: Outlander
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious, non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Stephen Eddy
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Gary Zawilinski
AGE: 58
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enfield, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Significant front end
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: NA
VEHICLE #4
OPERATOR: Kara Marabella
AGE: 54
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/21/2020 at approximately 1042 hours, Williston State Police were notified of a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 89 South near Exit 14. Upon arrival Troopers observed three vehicles with significant damage in the southbound lanes of I-89, and another vehicle with damage in the median. The southbound lanes of I-89 were shut down due to the positions of vehicles involved. A preliminary investigation revealed that Vehicle #1 was traveling northbound on I-89 North and crossed the median. Vehicle #1 struck vehicle #2 which was traveling South in the southbound travel lane. Vehicle #1 then spun multiple times striking vehicles #3 and #4. Multiple non-life-threatening injuries resulted from the crash in vehicles #1, #2, and #4. Troopers were assisted by Williston Police, South Burlington Police, Colchester Police, Winooski Police, and numerous fire/rescue departments. A single southbound lane was reopened at approximately 1120 hours while both lanes were opened at approximately 1150 hours. Anyone who has information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Williston State Police Barracks at 802-878-7111. The crash is still under investigation at this time.