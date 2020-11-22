Williston Barracks//I-89 Exit 14 Crash 11/21/20

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A104734

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Marchand

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 11/21/2020 at approximately 10:42 AM

STREET: I-89 South

TOWN: South Burlington

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 89.15

WEATHER: Dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mary Buckley

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi

VEHICLE MODEL: Outlander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious, non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Stephen Eddy

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Gary Zawilinski

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enfield, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Significant front end

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE #4

OPERATOR: Kara Marabella

AGE: 54

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/21/2020 at approximately 1042 hours, Williston State Police were notified of a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 89 South near Exit 14. Upon arrival Troopers observed three vehicles with significant damage in the southbound lanes of I-89, and another vehicle with damage in the median. The southbound lanes of I-89 were shut down due to the positions of vehicles involved. A preliminary investigation revealed that Vehicle #1 was traveling northbound on I-89 North and crossed the median. Vehicle #1 struck vehicle #2 which was traveling South in the southbound travel lane. Vehicle #1 then spun multiple times striking vehicles #3 and #4. Multiple non-life-threatening injuries resulted from the crash in vehicles #1, #2, and #4. Troopers were assisted by Williston Police, South Burlington Police, Colchester Police, Winooski Police, and numerous fire/rescue departments. A single southbound lane was reopened at approximately 1120 hours while both lanes were opened at approximately 1150 hours. Anyone who has information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Williston State Police Barracks at 802-878-7111. The crash is still under investigation at this time.