Downs Construction celebrates first anniversary with the Pro-Claim Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- One year ago, in October 2019, Downs Construction (Downs) in Victoria, British Columbia, joined the Pro-Claim Group of Companies. Downs has been one of the largest full-service disaster restoration firms on Vancouver Island for over 40 years. When the idea occurred to partner with the Pro-Claim Group, it really was an easy decision.
Dave Neal, Downs General Manager, reflects on this historical year for the company. “It’s been a very smooth transition joining the Pro-Claim Group. In fact, we’ve been able to increase our capacity for large scale claims by leveraging our partners at Pro-Claim’s flagship firm, Platinum Pro-Claim Restoration (PPCR) in Vancouver.” says Neal, “The added capacity to take on these larger jobs has been exactly what this market needs. This has been a record breaking year for Downs.”
“Downs company values make them special, and really are in line with our own” says Tony Scott, Pro-Claim CEO, “Downs takes care of their people and have a strong culture of giving back to the community, which is how we see the future of business. The acquisition of Downs late last year was a very important step in the Pro-Claim Group expansion plan, which later included ProStar Cleaning and Restoration in Calgary, Alberta and McKnight Restoration in Canmore, Alberta in 2020. With these acquisitions for the Pro-Claim Group, we’ve been thrilled with the remote large loss divisions and our ability to service these projects across Canada. Ultimately, we would love to have a branch in each major center across the country.”
Giving back to the community didn’t slow down, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Victoria, Vancouver & Calgary locations, ran location-specific PPE and emergency supply donation drives. “There was a desperate need in the community for these supplies and we wanted to help” says Scott.
Downs will continue to operate under their well-established brand in Victoria and continue to build on their long standing relationships in that community.
About Downs Construction
Downs Construction Ltd. is a family business that has been serving the restoration and renovation needs of Victoria and area for over 40 years. The company was first to market and pioneered a new drying system bringing air movers and dehumidifiers into the Victoria market in 1981. This technology changed the way water damage claims are managed. Since that time, Downs Construction has always maintained a leading edge in providing the latest technology and equipment for our clients.
About Pro-Claim Group of Companies
Born out of a need for better, more customer-focused service in the restoration industry, Tony Scott started what would become Platinum Pro-Claim Restoration (PPCR) in 1991. Now, after several years of expansion, the Pro-Claim Group of Companies operates under 4 different brands across British Columbia and Alberta; PPCR, Downs Construction, ProStar Cleaning & Restoration and McKnight Restoration. The Pro-Claim Group of Companies is headquartered at PPCR in Richmond, British Columbia. Today, we’re proud to continue our legacy of quality workmanship and industry-leading customer service that puts people first.
Tony Scott, CEO
