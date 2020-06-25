ProStar joins the Pro-Claim Family
ProStar Cleaning and Restoration Inc. (ProStar) in Calgary & Canmore, Alberta has joined the Pro-Claim family of companies!CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProStar joins the Pro-Claim Family!
ProStar Cleaning and Restoration Inc. (ProStar) in Calgary & Canmore, Alberta has joined the Pro-Claim family of companies! Pro-Claim’s flagship firm, Platinum Pro-Claim Restoration (PPCR) in Vancouver, and Downs Construction (Downs) in Victoria, are pleased to welcome their newest partner, ProStar!
The Pro-Claim family has made a significant move east by cementing the new deal in Alberta. ProStar’s operations in Calgary and Canmore combined with their Remote Large Loss and Catastrophe capabilities really move the needle in terms of the group’s national reach.
When asked about why this made sense for ProStar, President Jodi Scarlett said “The synergy between PPCR and ProStar was obvious from the beginning. At the core, our companies share the same values. In fact, we were introduced by our mutual customer who noticed that both companies operate with a similar relationship based, people driven and dynamic culture.“
The combined resources of the Pro-Claim family exceeds 250 employees in Alberta and BC. Together, the group services all types of claims across Western Canada, including large loss restoration projects.
When asked if there is any plan to rebrand ProStar, Tony Scott, Pro-Claim CEO said “Why take a company that already has such significant brand recognition and stellar reputation and change it?” PPCR will continue to operate under the Platinum name from their headquarters in Richmond, Downs will retain their brand in Victoria, while ProStar will continue to run their locations based in Calgary and Canmore, Alberta. Consequent to the ProStar partnership, Pro-Claim is also pleased to welcome McKnight Restoration to the family. McKnight, a 20-year household brand in Canmore, was recently acquired by ProStar.
The expansion of Pro-Claim across Western Canada came naturally as the characteristics between PPCR, ProStar, Downs and McKnight Restoration seemed ‘too good to be true’. Using the word ‘family’ to describe the group of companies truly fits with the synergy of we have found. The benefits are already evident as after the recent Calgary and area hail event, PPCR was able to send resources such as Project Managers and Estimators to help with the influx of jobs in Calgary.
About ProStar Cleaning & Restoration Inc. & President, Jodi Scarlett
ProStar Cleaning & Restoration Inc. helps customers recover from unexpected events. Started in 2002, ProStar evolved from humble residential maid service beginnings, with an average sale of $180, to a full scale 24/7/365 construction firm completing single projects up to $10 Million in size; the company now employs over 70 individuals. In 2015, ProStar expanded again and opened a satellite office in Canmore, Alberta which services the Bow Valley and interior British Columbia regions. In 2020, ProStar purchased Canmore based McKnight Restoration which they continue to operation in the Bow Valley region. Together the PPCR family of companies exceeds $50M annual revenue.
Website: http://www.prostarcleaning.com/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/prostarcleaning
Twitter: @ProStarCleaning
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/prostar-cleaning-&-restoration-inc-
Instagram: @prostarcleaningandrestoration
About Platinum Pro-Claim Restoration & CEO, Tony Scott
Born out of a need for better, more customer-focused service in the restoration industry, Tony Scott started what would become Platinum Pro-Claim Restoration in 1991. Today, we’re proud to continue our legacy of top-of-the-line craftsmanship and industry-leading customer service that puts people first.
Website: https://ppcr.ca/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PPCR.ca/
Twitter: @PlatinumProClm
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/platinum-pro-claim/
Instagram: @platinumPro-Claim
Press Contacts:
In Alberta, for ProStar Cleaning and Restoration Inc
Sheena Brown
Vice President, Marketing & Sales
sheena@prostarcleaning.com
In British Columbia, for Platinum Pro-Claim Restoration
Trevor Burns
Senior Marketing Manager
t.burns@ppcr.ca
Sheena Brown
ProStar Cleaning and Restoration Inc
+ +1 403-234-7827
email us here