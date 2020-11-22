Middlesex Barracks/DLS-C, Careless and Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A304950
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802 229 9191
DATE/TIME: 11/20/2020 @ 1955 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of Kneeland Flats Road and Guptil Road,
Waterbury Vermont.
VIOLATION: DLS-C, Careless and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Jesse T. Koslowski
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate Springs, Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 20, 2020 at approximately 1955 hours, Vermont
State Police responded to a reported vehicle off the road, located at the
intersection of Kneeland Flats Road and Guptil Road in the Town of Waterbury.
Upon arrival at the scene, Vermont State Police were able to locate the vehicle,
however, the operator had since left the scene. State Police were able to make
contact with the operator at Billings Mobil in the Town of Waterbury, the
operator was identified as Jesse Koslowski. After a brief investigation it was
determined that Koslowski was the operator of the vehicle, investigation also
revealed that Koslowski was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally
suspended license. Koslowski also had a total of six (6) active warrants for
his arrest as he failed to appear in court six (6) times for committing the offense of driving with a criminally suspended license . Koslowski was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Koslowski was subsequently lodged at the Northwest Correctional Facility and issued a citation to appear in Washington County District Court on January 14, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of driving with a criminally suspended license and careless and negligent operation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: January 14, 2021 @ 0830 hours.
COURT: Washington County
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: $2,000
MUG SHOT: Yes
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (264)
Vermont State Police
Troop "A" Middlesex Barracks
Phone # (802) 229-9191
FAX # (802) 229-2648