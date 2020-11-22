Middlesex Barracks/DLS-C, Careless and Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A304950

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: 11/20/2020 @ 1955 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of Kneeland Flats Road and Guptil Road,

Waterbury Vermont.

VIOLATION: DLS-C, Careless and Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Jesse T. Koslowski

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate Springs, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 20, 2020 at approximately 1955 hours, Vermont

State Police responded to a reported vehicle off the road, located at the

intersection of Kneeland Flats Road and Guptil Road in the Town of Waterbury.

Upon arrival at the scene, Vermont State Police were able to locate the vehicle,

however, the operator had since left the scene. State Police were able to make

contact with the operator at Billings Mobil in the Town of Waterbury, the

operator was identified as Jesse Koslowski. After a brief investigation it was

determined that Koslowski was the operator of the vehicle, investigation also

revealed that Koslowski was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally

suspended license. Koslowski also had a total of six (6) active warrants for

his arrest as he failed to appear in court six (6) times for committing the offense of driving with a criminally suspended license . Koslowski was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Koslowski was subsequently lodged at the Northwest Correctional Facility and issued a citation to appear in Washington County District Court on January 14, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of driving with a criminally suspended license and careless and negligent operation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: January 14, 2021 @ 0830 hours.

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: $2,000

MUG SHOT: Yes