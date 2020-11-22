Royalton Barracks/ DUI/ Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B203825

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 11/21/2020 at approximately 7:12 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Mile Marker 23

VIOLATION: DUI/ Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Michael Hutt

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/21/2020 at 7:12 PM Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling 87 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone on I-89 south at mile marker 23. Troopers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and detected signs of possible impairment upon initial contact with the operator. Upon further investigation the operator, Michael Hutt was arrested on Suspicion of DUI. Hutt was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. He was released on citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on December 8th, 2020 at 1:30PM to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/2020 at 1:30PM

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time*