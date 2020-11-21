Senate Democratic Caucus Selects Leaders for the 55th Legislative Session

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: November 21, 2020 Contact: Chris Nordstrum chris.nordstrum@nmlegis.gov, 415-601-1992

Santa Fe – Members of the New Mexico Senate Democratic Caucus met today to determine their choice for Senate President Pro Tempore and to select the Senate Majority Leader, Senate Majority Whip and the Senate Majority Caucus Chair.

The Democratic Caucus chose Senator Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque) as their nominee for Senate President Pro Tempore. The Senate President Pro Tempore is elected by a majority of the New Mexico State Senate.

“I am honored to have the support of the Democratic Caucus for President Pro Tempore as we enter what will undoubtedly be a difficult session that will require us to solve New Mexico’s many problems under unprecedented circumstances,” said Senator Stewart. “I have confidence that Democrats and Republicans will work across the aisle to best serve the people of New Mexico.”

The Democratic Caucus elected Senator Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe), by acclamation, to continue to serve as the Democratic Majority leader for the 55th Legislative Session. Senator Wirth was first elected to the New Mexico Senate in 2008 and has served as Majority Leader since 2017.

“I am humbled to be re-elected Majority Leader by my colleagues, and it is a real honor to have the Caucus choose me by acclamation. Democrats in the Senate are united.” said Sen. Wirth. “We are ready to lead and find solutions to the enormous challenges facing our state.”

New Mexico Senate Democrats chose Senator Linda Lopez (D-Albuquerque) as the Democratic Senate Majority Whip. “I would like to thank the Senate Democratic Caucus for having the confidence in me to do this job,” said Senator Lopez. “This is going to be a difficult session, because New Mexico needs to work our way out of crisis mode, turn our economy back around, continue our commitment to equity and diversity, and strengthen our education system for every student, inclusive of students with disabilities, across the state.”

Democrats in the Senate chose Senator-Elect Brenda McKenna (D-Corrales) to be the New Mexico Senate Majority Caucus Chair.

“I am humbled to be chosen by my fellow Democrats in the Senate to serve as their Caucus Chair,” said Senator-Elect McKenna. “We have a lot to do, and I will do my work using quality processes and with a spirit of collegiality to move New Mexico forward.”

###