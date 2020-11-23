3 Individual Work Style Options – Which One Should You Choose?

How do you balance work and life? What does your work-from-home setup look like?

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic has disrupted the professional work styles of people across the globe. The lockdown forced corporates and businesses to adopt work-from-home for employees. While resuming pre-pandemic work routines is next to impossible in these trying times, with the recent controlled relaxation in movement norms, organizations are now considering multiple work style options for employees.

If you are employed with an organization, it is imperative that you consider and establish your own individual work style that allows a work-life balance.

The Importance of Establishing an Individual Work Style

The pandemic has challenged the way we think, live, and work, requiring us to make adjustments not just to our way of living but also our work styles. The purpose of establishing your own individual work style will enable you to do your job professionally, without diluting or sacrificing your work-life balance.

3 Different Work Style Models

At present organizations are considering three different work style models for employees:

•A hybrid work model – allows employees to divide their workweek, typically in a 50-50 arrangement between the office and working-from-home.

•A permanent remote work arrangement– ideal for employees who can complete work in a remote set-up. In a permanent work set-up, you will of course have to give up your assigned office space, but companies might cover home office expenses for permanent remote workers. Organizations might even consider employee relocation internationally, if approved and if necessary.

•Part-time working hours – for employees who specifically request for this arrangement and get approval from their manager.

Which work style best meets your work-life goals is something that you will have to consider whether you are already employed or are new to the job market.



3 Questions to Ask Yourself When Choosing Your Individual Work Style

Consider your personal life situation right now. How do you fit into each of these work styles? It is important to carefully assess where you stand in the job market with each of these work styles.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when choosing your individual work style:

•Do you have kids, or do you or a family member have health conditions that make you particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 (co-morbidities)?

•Does your chosen work style align with your professional and personal goals? Will working in a permanent remote position dilute your chances of moving up the ladder?

•Does your chosen work style help you to maintain your work-life balance? If working from home is making it difficult for you to separate your professional life from your personal life, then a hybrid workplace set-up is probably the best work style option for you right now.

