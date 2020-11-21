Traffic Fatality: 4300 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in the 4300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 10:50 pm, a Cadillac CTS was traveling, at a high rate of speed, northbound on Southern Avenue, Southeast, when the driver lost control and struck a utility pole. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

On Friday, October 16, 2020, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, November 19, 2020, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be complication of multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

The decedent has been identified as 30 year-old Jarmetrius Clark, of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.